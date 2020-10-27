SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs , provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, today announced its earned co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, joining a small group of independent software vendors selected by Microsoft for joint sales engagement and go-to-market initiatives. Arkose Labs’ fraud prevention platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.



Following $22 million in Series B funding led by Microsoft’s venture fund, M12, Arkose Labs continues to grow its relationship with Microsoft as more internal business groups discover the value of the company’s approach ( Case Study ). The online fraud prevention solution combines risk decisioning with intelligent step-up to break down the ROI of fraudsters and protect digital businesses.

"Many enterprise customers are benefiting from Arkose Labs’ innovations in the area of fraud prevention. M12 is delighted that Microsoft’s co-sell program is showcasing the value of their platform to other organizations," said M12 Principal and Arkose Labs Board Director James Wu.

Additionally, Manik Rane joins Arkose Labs as the Senior Director of Partnerships, where he will head the Microsoft alliance and will be responsible for growing the company’s fraud prevention platform business on Microsoft Azure. Rane comes to Arkose Labs from Incorta, another M12-funded startup, where he successfully scaled their co-sell efforts, resulting in significant sales funnel and revenue growth. Arkose Labs, recognizing his success in this area, hired him as part of the company’s increasing synergy with Microsoft partner strategy and programs. Rane has more than 20 years’ experience working with Microsoft, including 11 years working for Microsoft in various business development roles.

“The relationships Manik has built across Microsoft business groups is a huge asset to our company as we deepen our partnership with Microsoft,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs.

"We are delighted to be approved as a co-sell ready partner,” said Rane. “It will allow us to effectively engage with Microsoft sales and marketing teams and channel partners to grow our platform and drive Azure consumption with it."

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Its patented platform combines Arkose Detect, a sophisticated risk engine, with Arkose Enforce, which uses targeted step-up challenges to wear fraudsters down and diminish their ROI. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering unrivaled user experiences. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.

Media Contact:

Paul Wilke

arkose@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995