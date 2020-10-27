Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Motors Market 2020-2025 by Motor Type, Function, Vehicle Type and Geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff's Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Motors Market is estimated to be USD 21.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.12 Bn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.85%.
An automotive motor is a machine which is used in vehicles for the conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy. In the majority of the vehicles, the IC engine is used to burn the fuel to produce heat which is then converted into mechanical energy by motors. However, in the case of electric vehicles, electric energy is converted into mechanical energy. Other applications of the motors are in the power steering, HVAC system, power windows, and side mirrors, etc.
Growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for EVs, rising focus on safety and convenience, and increasing demand of advanced autonomous system. Heavy weight of the components and high cost are hindering the market growth. On the other hand, electric commercial vehicles and demand of luxury vehicles have created lucrative opportunities for the market.
Segments Covered
By Vehicle type, Passenger car segment is expected to hold largest market share by 2025. The increasing applications of motor in passenger cars, adoption of electric vehicles etc. are expected to drive the growth of the segment. APAC region is expected to hold largest market share by 2025 owing to the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles in the market. Increasing focus on convenience and rising adoption of EVs in APAC market is also expected to drive the growth of the region. The Global Low Speed Vehicle Market is segmented based motor type, function, vehicle type and geography.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Some of the companies covered in this report are Robert Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Continental, Johnson Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of Covid-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Motor Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Traction
6.3 Brushed
6.4 Brushless
6.5 Stepper
7 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Performance
7.3 Safety
7.4 Comfort
8 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
9 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Fundings
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Robert Bosch
11.2 Nidec Corporation
11.3 Continental
11.4 Johnson Electric
11.5 Denso Corporation
11.6 Siemens AG
11.7 Magna International
11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.9 Valeo
11.10 Mahle GmbH
11.11 Borgwarner Inc.
