Global Sports and Fitness Apps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.



Rise in the investments from the leading companies towards the development of new applications with advanced features and increase in the use of smartphones are the major factors driving the market growth. However, growth in the security issues and concern towards privacy is restraining the market growth.



Sports and fitness apps are transmuting people to stay healthy and also helping to reach the goals of an individual. People are acquiring more knowledge towards the health benefits as these apps comprise monitoring diet plans and also suggest the best exercises. With the sports and fitness apps, there is no necessity to go to the nearest gym or yoga centers; an individual can stay healthy and fit simply by following the instructions through an application installed on laptops or smartphones.



Based on application, the activity tracking and monitoring segment is likely to have a huge demand. With the significant increase in the global mobile application market, vendors are increasingly focusing on developing mobile applications that will cater to the needs of customers. Millions of smartphone users use sports and fitness apps to monitor their activities.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the change in lifestyle of people and increasing health awareness. Increasing consumption of fast food and high prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular disease among the geriatric population are the major factors that are expected to boost demand for sports and fitness apps in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Sports and Fitness Apps Market include Wahoo Fitness, Under Armour Inc., Runtastic GmbH, Polar Electro, Nike Inc., Jefit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Freeletics, Fitbit Inc., Azumio Inc and ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper) Inc.



