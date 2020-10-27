New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fixed-Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary-Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Aircraft Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$515.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



UAVs Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global UAVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$111.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$336.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aircraft Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

A Snapshot of Sensor Applications in Modern Aircraft

Stellar Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Sensors Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Signals

towards Bright Prospects

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Widens

Opportunities

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year

Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet

Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GPS Sensors Induce Safety, Convenience, and Ease of Navigation

Features into Flight Operations

Highly Convenient Measuring of Aircraft Flying Altitude with

Altimeter Sensors

Flow Measurement Made Highly Effective with Sophisticated

Sensor Mechanisms

Sensors Hold Great Promise in Aircraft Structural Health

Monitoring Applications

Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Facilitate Real-Time Engine

Monitoring

Pressure Sensors: Collecting Reliable Pressure Data Across

Various Aircraft Locations

Sensor-Guided Instrument Systems Streamline and Improve

Aircraft Operations and Performance

Air Data Computing Made Effective with Sensor Solutions

Liquid-Level Sensors Render Efficiency in Linking Interface

Elements and Onboard Display Units

Clamour for Additional Sensor Tools Gathers Steam by Dint of

Recent Aircraft Crash Events

Scenario Extremely Conducive for Wider Proliferation of Smarter

Sensors

Growing Emphasis on IoT in Aircraft Operations Poised to Create

Ample Opportunities

While IoT Gains Traction in Aircraft Operations, MRO Segment

also Cherishes IoT-Driven Efficiencies in Aircraft Maintenance

IoT Grabs Robust Attention in Aircraft Predictive Maintenance

Strategies

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): High-Growth Vertical for

Aircraft Sensors

Widening Role of UAVs in Military and Civilian Applications

UAV Evolves as a Mainstream Strategy in Military Campaigns

World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by

Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions

Seeks More Efficient Aircraft Operations, Creating Novel

Opportunities to Sensors

A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity to 9.8MJ/RTK by

2030 from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Vertical: Strong Business

Case for Aftermarket Aircraft Sensors

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by

Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029



