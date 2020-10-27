MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces the brand launches of exciting new products premiering this fall and holiday on its national television network ShopHQ®, as well as its emerging networks BulldogShop and ShopHQHealth.



“Our brand launches are meaningful to our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Tim Peterman, iMedia Brands’ CEO. “To put it in perspective, 19% of our revenue in the first half of the year was generated from new brand launches during that period. Our customers are telling us they like our new assortments and I’m proud to announce our latest additions to our seasonal line-ups.”

Burberry Luxury Accessories is a global luxury fashion brand with a distinctive British identity featuring handbags, sunglasses, and other high-end accessories.



Eyebobs is a Minnesota based fashion-forward luxury eyewear company. Eyebobs lives to outfit the eyes of the smart, style-conscious individual with a full selection of eyewear to express their unique personality.



Jason Taylor Health & Aging is a line of Healthy Living items at ShopHQ. Join Jason Taylor, Hall of Fame NFL player as he shares his secrets for achieving optimal health, wellness, and better aging. Jason, a father, son, and husband shares a lifestyle that helps his body age better every day.



Safety Vital, launching on ShopHQ this holiday season, is a line of safety products to help you live a safe and healthy lifestyle. The collection includes personal alarms, home alarms, and other protective gear.



Billy Banks Health & Fitness is a line of fitness and wellness items, brought to you by International Fitness and movie star Billy Blanks.



Mayamar Jewelry is a collection of unique handcrafted accessories that can be worn on any occasion. The collection is designed and curated by Maya Lalo to be timeless, durable, functional, and beautiful.



Gem Hunter by Gemporia UK showcases the most rare and beautiful gemstone jewelry from around the world- see behind the scenes into the sourcing at the mines and adventures across the globe.



Jeffrey Banks Collection: an acclaimed American designer whose sense of classic style has served him well in every area of home design, from dinner table to the way you make your bed.



The Better Skin Company develops powerhouse products that are multipurpose and simplify your skincare routine. They believe it’s what is in the skincare product that counts, not how many products you use.



Albany Irvin Healthy Haircare: a redesigned Cynatine haircare line dedicated to all things haircare from supplements to topical treatments dedicated to giving you strong, beautiful hair from the inside out.



Alexander McQueen Handbags from the British luxury fashion house founded by designer Alexander McQueen.



At Home with Jorge Pérez is a line of home decor and lifestyle collection brought to you by arbiter of style Jorge Pérez. Jorge brings his favorite iconic heritage tabletop and gift brands.



MacKenzie Childs Glow Apothecary brings elegant fragrance to your life with luxury collections guaranteed to create a beautiful, personalized scent experience for your home.



Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed Beef is a line of 100% grass fed beef that is created through “Regenerative Agriculture” to nourish the soil, the plants, cattle, and people by holistically grazing cattle for their lifetime.



Penn Street Bakery is a famous line of gourmet cakes, cookies, chocolates, and gourmet caramel corn that always has mouths watering all over the country.



SoClean is originally known for its popular sleep equipment maintenance device, the SoClean 2, now proudly offers an entire line of health technology products. SoClean’s innovative line of products does the dirty work, so you can take the best possible care of yourself and your family.



Lenovo Electronics is a world leader in computers, tablets, and other innovative electronics.



Wakaya Premium Organics is a line of pure, potent organic wellness products to help soothe, heal, and transcend. Wakaya Premium Organics is grown in Fiji's rich volcanic soil, irrigated with rainwater, and harvested by hand to create the highest quality pure ingredients.



Southern Baked Pie Company is a family run pie company from Atlanta. With their family recipes, Southern charm and an all-butter pie dough that melts in your mouth, they create gourmet sweet and savory pies for all of life’s special occasions and celebrations. Savanah Candy Kitchen is a third-generation producer of Southern confections using their family's recipes. Family favorites include the towering, fluffy, golden Praline Layer Cake, the iconic Pecan Pie and Caramel Apples.

Customers can shop the collections on shophq.com, bulldogshoppingnetwork.com and shophqhealth.com, and watch these events via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app and live streaming. ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, BulldogShop, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its advertiser brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

