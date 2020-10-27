Company Updates 10Q filing to reflect OTCQB filing standards



CAVE CREEK, Az., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), announced today that it has completed an audit of its financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2018. The Company can now file its registration documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and pursue an up-listing to the OTCQB Alternative Reporting Standards and Guidelines.

The audited financial statements for fiscal 2019 and 2018 have been filed at OTC Markets, all subsequent events through October 23, 2020 along with the certification document provided by the Auditors “Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P.”

With the completion of the audit, Endexx Corporation will now engage to complete two primary actions: file application for up list to OTCQB Market and file a SEC Registration statement. The Company updated and amended its June 30, 2020 Q3 to comply with OTCQB Alternative Reporting filing standards.

CEO Todd Davis stated, “The company has now completed PCAOB audits for the previous seven fiscal years and is now in compliance with all requirements needed to advance the company’s future growth. Last year when the company filed to change its name and symbol with the SEC, FINRA rejected the change due to new requirements for both board members and timeliness of filings. The company has successfully completed all requirements and is advancing its up listing and full registration agenda.”

