EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.31 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 of $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share was reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



The Company’s third quarter operating results reflected: (1) modestly lower net interest income largely due to loan portfolio reductions, (2) lower loan loss provisions, while increasing COVID-19-related qualitative provision, (3) a continued robust refinancing market which led to all-time high gains on sale of mortgage loans and (4) lower non-interest expenses due to reduced compensation expense and decreased impairment of mortgage servicing right assets.

Book value per share was $14.10 at September 30, 2020 compared to $13.70 at June 30, 2020 and $13.13 at September 30, 2019. Book value per share increased $0.74, or a 7% annualized increase, from December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $10.75 at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.31 at June 30, 2020 and $9.60 at September 30, 2019.

The increase in book value and tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects net income of $3.5 million and a quarterly increase in accumulated other comprehensive income unrealized gain of $0.9 million. Additionally, the increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects the reduction of core deposit intangibles of $0.4 million.

“We were pleased with the continued execution of our strategic priorities. This year we have increased tangible book value $0.86 per share, or a 12% annualized increase. Asset quality continued to improve with a quarterly decrease of 14% and year-to-date decrease of 31% in non-performing assets, an $18 million reduction, or 28%, in criticized assets from March 31 levels and $37 thousand of net charge-offs in the quarter. We completed an extensive review of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic to build more efficient workflows and staffing models, to better manage operating expenses, announced branch closings effective in the fourth quarter and strengthened our culture centered on caring for our customers and colleagues,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As expected, COVID-19 deferrals remain concentrated in the hospitality segment where occupancy rates have been tracking with national averages. We are working with our clients as the pandemic persists by requiring additional support from the borrower in exchange for further deferral periods. Restaurants, especially quick service, have rebounded and many have resumed full payment status. All other segments have or are scheduled to return to regular payment status. Nevertheless, we have increased loan loss reserves adding $3.5 million in COVID-19 qualitative reserves over the last three quarters,” continued Bianchi.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned $9.2 million or $0.82 per share compared to earnings of $6.3 million, or $0.57 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

September 30, 2020 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020)

Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets increased from 9.51% to 9.70% during the quarter. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 5 relative to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5 , less SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased to 8.29% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.03% at June 30, 2020.



relative to tangible assets (non-GAAP) , less SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased to 8.29% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.03% at June 30, 2020. The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In continued anticipation of a COVID-19 related adverse economic impact, the COVID-19 related provision was $1.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increasing the allowance for loan losses allocated to COVID-19 to $3.5 million. This was a modest increase from the $1.25 million provided for COVID-19 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to result in reduced operating capacity and uncertainty regarding potential future revenue and cash flows for certain businesses, including bank borrowers. Hotels and restaurants represent our portfolios’ two industry sectors most directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These sectors’ loans totaled approximately $102 million and $39 million, respectively, at September 30, 2020.



As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, totaled $126.7 million, or 10% of gross loans versus $197.3 million, or 15% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, hotel industry sector loans represent approximately $71 million of the approved deferrals and the restaurant industry sectors represent approximately $5 million. The Bank has approximately $50 million of total payment deferrals expiring in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The sum of special mention and substandard assets, or criticized assets, decreased $15.2 million to $40.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.9 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 27%.



The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to 1.65%. Since PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation. Additionally, loans acquired through acquisition were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation.



On August 12, 2020, the Bank announced the fourth quarter closure of three branch operations located at Minnesota Lake, Minnesota, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Eleva, Wisconsin. The branch operations will be consolidated into nearby branch locations.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $15 million during the quarter to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.61 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in the loan portfolio.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $115.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $39.6 million the prior quarter. Deposit levels remain robust, while the Bank experienced loan shrinkage and chose to maintain the investment portfolio at previous levels due to low yielding investment options. As such, the Company has chosen to maintain a high level of liquidity.

Loans receivable decreased to $1.23 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.28 billion at June 30, 2020. New loan originations actually remain at previous account levels. However, due to repayments of criticized assets, $12 million in loan payoffs in acquired loans due to sale of property and the Bank’s decision not to match selected acquired loans refinancing interest rates totaling $14 million, the portfolio shrank.

The originated loan portfolio declined $9.7 million to $917.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $927.2 million at June 30, 2020. Acquired loans declined $42.4 million to $324.3 million in the current quarter from $366.7 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.8 million at September 30, 2020 representing 1.21% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.04% of loans receivable at June 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.35% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.16% the prior quarter. A significant portion of the current loan portfolio includes loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in purchased credit impairments which are not included in the allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of originated loans excluding PPP loans was 1.65% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.53% the prior quarter. The increase in the allowance in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the $1.5 million loan loss provisions related to anticipated COVID-19 adverse economic impacts.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 777,340 $ 789,075 $ 762,127 $ 687,290 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees 135,177 132,800 — — Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount 317,622 359,300 415,253 437,088 Loans, end of period $ 1,230,139 $ 1,281,175 $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees (135,177) (132,800) — — Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees $ 1,094,962 $ 1,148,375 $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans $ 12,809 $ 12,109 $ 9,551 $ 8,694 Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans 2,027 1,264 769 483 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,836 $ 13,373 $ 10,320 $ 9,177 Non-accretable difference on purchased credit impaired loans $ 1,661 $ 3,355 $ 6,290 $ 6,737 ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.21% 1.04% 0.88% 0.82% ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees 1.35% 1.16% 0.88% 0.82% ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.65% 1.53% 1.25% 1.26% ALL plus non-accretable difference as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees and costs 1.51% 1.46% 1.41% 1.42%

One of the Company’s strategic objectives for 2020 was to reduce nonperforming assets and classified assets.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $14.9 million or 0.92% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to $17.4 million or 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Included in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 are $10.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions. Originated nonperforming assets were only $4.4 million, 0.27% of total assets for the most recent quarter compared to $5.7 million, or 0.36% the prior quarter.

Substandard and special mention loans declined $15.2 million, or 27%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The table below shows the decreases in substandard loans by quarter during 2020.

(in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Special mention loan balances $ 7,777 $ 19,958 $ 19,387 $ 10,856 $ 12,959 Substandard loan balances 32,922 35,911 38,393 39,892 38,527 Criticized loans, end of period $ 40,699 $ 55,869 $ 57,780 $ 50,748 $ 51,486

Deposits decreased $1 million to $1.271 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.272 billion at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit represented all the deposit decline while money market, demand and savings accounts reflected increased balances. Certificates of deposit decreased by $26.4 million as the Company chose not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition.

On August 27, 2020, the Company issued ten-year, 6.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes totaling $15 million. The notes have a five-year non-call feature. The Company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes with the ability to downstream to the Bank as capital if needed.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and loan portfolio shrinkage compared to the previous quarter.

Net interest income and net interest margin with and without loan purchase accounting:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net

Interest Income Net

Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net

Interest Income Net Interest Margin With loan purchase

accretion $ 11,909 3.11% $ 12,303 3.34% $ 12,671 3.64% $ 11,775 3.41% $ 11,593 3.34% Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of

purchased credit

impaired loans (130) (0.03)% (196) (0.05)% (1,043) (0.30)% (271) (0.08)% (50) (0.01)% Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences — —% (99) (0.03)% — —% — —% — —% Less scheduled

accretion interest (276) (0.07)% (247) (0.07)% (233) (0.07)% (233) (0.07)% (233) (0.08)% Without loan purchase accretion $ 11,503 3.01% $ 11,761 3.19% $ 11,395 3.27% $ 11,271 3.26% $ 11,310 3.25%

The yield on interest earning assets was 3.98% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.32% the prior quarter, and 4.67% for the third quarter one year earlier. From the second quarter, the decrease in yield on interest earning assets is largely due to the increase in interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.06% for the third quarter from 1.16% one quarter earlier and 1.56% one year earlier. The primary decrease in the third quarter funding costs was due to lower deposit costs as the Bank repriced various deposit products and relied less on higher-costing certificates of deposit. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.36% compared to 3.35% for the same time period one year earlier.

Loan loss provisions were $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $575,000 one year earlier. As previously mentioned, the Company provided $1.5 million related to the COVID-19 Q-factor in the third quarter bringing the 2020 COVID-19 Q-factor to $3.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for loan losses were $5.25 million compared to $2.13 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-interest income increased to a quarter end high of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the previous quarter end high of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is largely due to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans, an increase in retail customer activity and the annual incentive paid on higher debit card activity, which is recorded in other income. Additionally, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Bank’s acquired wealth management business partner exercised their contractual call originated prior to the acquisition, resulting in the sale of the wealth management business. The sale resulted in a $180 thousand gain recorded in the current quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income was $13.7 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period one year earlier.

Total non-interest expense declined to $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 6% from $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This was due to a lower compensation expense and lower impairment on mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), partially offset by increased data processing expenses associated with a larger average asset size and some seasonal increases in occupancy. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest expenses were $32.8 million compared to $32.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. The impact of the F&M acquisition on July 1, 2019 increased non-interest expense in 2020 in addition to the items discussed above.

Provisions for income taxes were $1.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million during the preceding quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for income taxes were $3.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.7% compared to 26.5% the prior quarter. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 26.4% for the corresponding period one year earlier.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

September 30, 2020 (unaudited) June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 (audited) September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,474 $ 39,581 $ 55,840 $ 52,276 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,752 3,752 4,744 5,245 Securities available for sale “AFS” 150,908 162,716 180,119 182,956 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 16,927 10,541 2,851 3,665 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 187 188 246 241 Other investments 15,075 15,193 15,005 12,622 Loans receivable 1,230,139 1,281,175 1,177,380 1,124,378 Allowance for loan losses (14,836) (13,373) (10,320) (9,177) Loans receivable, net 1,215,303 1,267,802 1,167,060 1,115,201 Loans held for sale 4,938 8,876 5,893 3,262 Mortgage servicing rights 3,498 3,509 4,282 4,245 Office properties and equipment, net 21,607 21,318 21,106 20,938 Accrued interest receivable 5,829 5,855 4,738 4,993 Intangible assets 5,893 6,293 7,587 7,999 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,841 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 812 734 1,460 1,373 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 23,514 23,357 23,063 22,895 Other assets 7,378 6,301 5,757 5,612 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,622,593 $ 1,607,514 $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,270,778 $ 1,272,197 $ 1,195,702 $ 1,161,750 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) advances 124,491 124,484 130,971 113,466 Other borrowings 58,297 43,595 43,560 44,545 Other liabilities 11,704 14,448 10,463 7,574 Total liabilities 1,465,270 1,454,724 1,380,696 1,327,335 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value,

authorized 30,000,000; 11,154,645;

11,150,695; 11,266,954 and 11,270,710

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 112 112 113 113 Additional paid-in capital 127,778 127,734 128,856 128,926 Retained earnings 29,239 25,759 22,517 19,348 Unearned deferred compensation (710) (834) (462) (630) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 904 19 (471) 272 Total stockholders’ equity 157,323 152,790 150,553 148,029 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,622,593 $ 1,607,514 $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

(unaudited) June 30,

2020

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) September 30,

2020

(unaudited) September 30,

2019

(unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,154 $ 14,687 $ 14,646 $ 44,300 $ 40,036 Interest on investments 1,064 1,199 1,577 3,712 4,241 Total interest and dividend income 15,218 15,886 16,223 48,012 44,277 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,255 2,607 3,371 8,042 8,890 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds 430 448 639 1,386 2,213 Interest on other borrowed funds 624 528 620 1,701 1,436 Total interest expense 3,309 3,583 4,630 11,129 12,539 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,909 12,303 11,593 36,883 31,738 Provision for loan losses 1,500 1,750 575 5,250 2,125 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,409 10,553 11,018 31,633 29,613 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 431 345 625 1,336 1,756 Interchange income 556 489 476 1,509 1,267 Loan servicing income 1,144 1,315 714 3,144 1,902 Gain on sale of loans 1,987 1,818 679 4,585 1,560 Loan fees and service charges 320 244 471 1,041 860 Insurance commission income 1 195 197 475 573 Net gains (losses) on investment securities (1) 25 96 97 151 Net gain (loss) on sale of branch — — — — 2,295 Net gain (loss) on sale of acquired business lines 180 252 — 432 — Settlement proceeds — 131 — 131 — Other 444 199 363 928 827 Total non-interest income 5,062 5,013 3,621 13,678 11,191 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,538 5,908 5,295 16,881 14,605 Occupancy 993 899 905 2,898 2,725 Office 532 575 599 1,650 1,649 Data processing 1,145 1,024 1,092 3,165 2,953 Amortization of intangible assets 399 412 412 1,223 1,085 Mortgage servicing rights expense 603 991 325 2,330 822 Advertising, marketing and public relations 260 303 315 802 974 FDIC premium assessment 188 180 78 436 318 Professional services 434 353 561 1,391 1,961 Gains on repossessed assets, net (105) (22) (16) (195) (143) Other 737 769 3,409 2,266 5,309 Total non-interest expense 10,724 11,392 12,975 32,847 32,258 Income before provision for income taxes 4,747 4,174 1,664 12,464 8,546 Provision for income taxes 1,267 1,105 430 3,309 2,252 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,480 $ 3,069 $ 1,234 $ 9,155 $ 6,294 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.57 Cash dividends paid $ — $ — $ — $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Book value per share at end of period $ 14.10 $ 13.70 $ 13.13 $ 14.10 $ 13.13 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 10.75 $ 10.31 $ 9.60 $ 10.75 $ 9.60

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP pretax income $ 4,747 $ 4,174 $ 1,664 $ 12,464 $ 8,546 Merger related costs — — 2,911 — 3,776 Branch closure costs (1) — — — — 15 Audit and Financial Reporting (2) — — — — 358 Net gain on sale of branch (3) — — — — (2,295) Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (4) (180) (252) — (432) — Settlement proceeds (5) — (131) — (131) — Pretax income as adjusted (6) 4,567 3,791 4,575 11,901 10,400 Provision for income tax on net income as

adjusted (7) 1,219 1,005 1,180 3,166 2,746 Net income as adjusted after income taxes

(non-GAAP) (6) $ 3,348 $ 2,786 $ 3,395 $ 8,735 $ 7,654 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.11 $ 0.82 $ 0.57 Merger related costs, net of tax — — 0.19 — 0.25 Branch closure costs, net of tax — — — — — Audit and Financial Reporting — — — — 0.02 Net gain on sale of branch — — — — (0.15) Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (0.01) (0.02) — (0.03) — Settlement proceeds — (0.01) — (0.01) — Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 Average diluted shares outstanding 11,155,337 11,150,785 11,276,005 11,172,641 11,068,227

(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31, effective December 31, 2018.

(3) Gain on sale of branch resulted from the sale of our sole Michigan office in Rochester Hills.

(4) Gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from (1) the sale of Wells Insurance Agency and (2) the termination and sale of the wealth management business line sales contract acquired in a former acquisition.

(5) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage Backed Security (RMBS) claim. This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.

(6) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.

(7) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.





Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

September 30, 2020

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 and

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019

and Three Months

Ended September 30, 2019

and Three Months

Ended Nonperforming assets: Originated nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 3,255 $ 3,951 $ 4,285 $ 4,816 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 698 1,455 946 842 Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 3,953 5,406 5,231 5,658 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 352 270 441 195 Other collateral owned 56 42 28 25 Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 4,361 $ 5,718 $ 5,700 $ 5,878 Acquired nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 9,899 $ 10,836 $ 14,771 $ 14,206 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 252 425 158 257 Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 10,151 11,261 14,929 14,463 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 404 422 988 1,153 Other collateral owned — — 3 — Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 10,555 $ 11,683 $ 15,920 $ 15,616 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 14,916 $ 17,401 $ 21,620 $ 21,494 Loans, end of period $ 1,230,139 $ 1,281,175 $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 Total assets, end of period $ 1,622,593 $ 1,607,514 $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 Ratios: Originated NPLs to total loans 0.32% 0.42% 0.44% 0.50% Acquired NPLs to total loans 0.83% 0.88% 1.27% 1.29% Originated NPAs to total assets 0.27% 0.35% 0.37% 0.40% Acquired NPAs to total assets 0.65% 0.73% 1.04% 1.06%

Nonperforming Total Assets

(in thousand, except ratios)

September 30, 2020

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 and

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019

and Three Months

Ended September 30, 2019

and Three Months

Ended Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 2,762 $ 3,221 $ 5,705 $ 6,324 Agricultural real estate 5,252 5,979 7,568 6,191 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 853 1,306 1,850 2,072 Agricultural operating 1,651 1,496 1,702 1,989 Residential mortgage 2,536 2,666 2,063 2,255 Consumer installment 100 119 168 191 Total nonaccrual loans $ 13,154 $ 14,787 $ 19,056 $ 19,022 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 950 1,880 1,104 1,099 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 14,104 16,667 20,160 20,121 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 812 734 1,460 1,373 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 14,916 $ 17,401 $ 21,620 $ 21,494 Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $ 19,778 $ 13,119 $ 12,594 $ 11,795 Nonaccrual TDRs $ 7,199 $ 6,992 $ 7,198 $ 4,601 Loans, end of period $ 1,230,139 $ 1,281,175 $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378 Total assets, end of period $ 1,622,593 $ 1,607,514 $ 1,531,249 $ 1,475,364 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 1.15% 1.30% 1.71% 1.79% NPAs to total assets 0.92% 1.08% 1.41% 1.46%

Allowance for Loan Losses

(in thousand, except ratios)

September 30, 2020

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 and

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019

and Three Months

Ended September 30, 2019

and Three Months

Ended Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period $ 13,373 $ 11,835 $ 9,177 $ 8,759 Loans charged off: Commercial/Agricultural real estate — — (156 ) — C&I/Agricultural operating (103 ) (246 ) — — Residential mortgage (51 ) — (16 ) (133 ) Consumer installment (10 ) (65 ) (119 ) (46 ) Total loans charged off (164 ) (311 ) (291 ) (179 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial/Agricultural real estate 73 76 — — C&I/Agricultural operating 33 — — — Residential mortgage 1 6 3 1 Consumer installment 20 17 31 21 Total recoveries of loans previously charged off: 127 99 34 22 Net loans charged off (“NCOs”) (37 ) (212 ) (257 ) (157 ) Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 1,500 1,750 1,400 575 ALL, at end of period $ 14,836 $ 13,373 $ 10,320 $ 9,177 Average outstanding loan balance $ 1,258,224 $ 1,266,273 $ 1,136,330 $ 1,143,252 Ratios: NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.01% 0.07% 0.09% 0.05%





Loan Composition (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Originated Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 322,028 $ 314,390 $ 302,546 $ 244,809 Agricultural real estate 32,530 35,138 34,026 34,527 Multi-family real estate 100,148 90,617 71,877 69,556 Construction and land development 80,992 94,856 71,467 52,319 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 79,959 80,369 89,730 80,941 Agricultural operating 24,324 25,813 20,717 22,057 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 90,100 95,664 108,619 114,507 Purchased HELOC loans 6,547 6,861 8,407 10,120 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 28,535 32,031 39,585 42,894 Other consumer 13,221 14,175 15,546 15,718 Originated loans before SBA PPP loans 778,384 789,914 762,520 687,448 SBA PPP loans 139,166 137,330 — — Total originated loans $ 917,550 $ 927,244 $ 762,520 $ 687,448 Acquired Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 178,645 $ 195,335 $ 211,913 $ 220,237 Agricultural real estate 40,613 43,054 51,337 54,914 Multi-family real estate 9,520 13,022 15,131 18,202 Construction and land development 8,346 15,276 14,943 13,231 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 24,413 29,477 44,004 46,291 Agricultural operating 9,634 12,124 17,063 17,770 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 51,754 56,760 67,713 73,563 Consumer installment: Other consumer 1,409 1,639 2,640 3,052 Total acquired loans $ 324,334 $ 366,687 $ 424,744 $ 447,260 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 500,673 $ 509,725 $ 514,459 $ 465,046 Agricultural real estate 73,143 78,192 85,363 89,441 Multi-family real estate 109,668 103,639 87,008 87,758 Construction and land development 89,338 110,132 86,410 65,550 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 104,372 109,846 133,734 127,232 Agricultural operating 33,958 37,937 37,780 39,827 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 141,854 152,424 176,332 188,070 Purchased HELOC loans 6,547 6,861 8,407 10,120 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 28,535 32,031 39,585 42,894 Other consumer 14,630 15,814 18,186 18,770 Gross loans before SBA PPP loans 1,102,718 1,156,601 1,187,264 1,134,708 SBA PPP loans 139,166 137,330 — — Gross loans $ 1,241,884 $ 1,293,931 $ 1,187,264 $ 1,134,708 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (5,033) (5,369) (393) (158) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (6,712) (7,387) (9,491) (10,172) Total loans receivable $ 1,230,139 $ 1,281,175 $ 1,177,380 $ 1,124,378

Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 229,217 $ 223,536 $ 168,157 $ 174,202 Interest bearing demand deposits 279,648 270,116 223,102 209,644 Savings accounts 191,511 185,816 156,599 165,419 Money market accounts 246,651 242,536 246,430 193,654 Certificate accounts 323,751 350,193 401,414 418,831 Total deposits $ 1,270,778 $ 1,272,197 $ 1,195,702 $ 1,161,750

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,774 $ 18 0.09 % $ 19,995 $ 5 0.10 % $ 32,376 $ 203 2.49 % Loans receivable 1,258,224 14,154 4.48 % 1,266,273 14,687 4.66 % 1,143,252 14,646 5.08 % Interest bearing deposits 3,752 23 2.44 % 3,788 23 2.44 % 5,577 34 2.42 % Investment securities (1) 166,622 846 2.02 % 174,875 988 2.27 % 185,921 1,174 2.56 % Other investments 15,145 177 4.65 % 15,160 183 4.86 % 13,072 166 5.04 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,521,517 $ 15,218 3.98 % $ 1,480,091 $ 15,886 4.32 % $ 1,380,198 $ 16,223 4.67 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 183,381 $ 98 0.21 % $ 171,285 $ 99 0.23 % $ 158,967 $ 155 0.39 % Demand deposits 285,993 231 0.32 % 267,429 260 0.39 % 219,955 550 0.99 % Money market accounts 255,160 280 0.44 % 243,264 350 0.58 % 200,647 593 1.17 % CD’s 297,691 1,469 1.96 % 328,543 1,706 2.09 % 381,331 1,870 1.95 % IRA’s 41,852 177 1.68 % 42,117 192 1.83 % 44,184 203 1.82 % Total deposits $ 1,064,077 $ 2,255 0.84 % $ 1,052,638 $ 2,607 1.00 % $ 1,005,084 $ 3,371 1.33 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 173,758 1,054 2.41 % 186,191 976 2.11 % 169,908 1,259 2.94 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,237,835 $ 3,309 1.06 % $ 1,238,829 $ 3,583 1.16 % $ 1,174,992 $ 4,630 1.56 % Net interest income $ 11,909 $ 12,303 $ 11,593 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 3.16 % 3.11 % Net interest margin (1) 3.11 % 3.34 % 3.34 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.23 1.19 1.17

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $0 and $27 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,946 $ 141 0.44 % $ 29,489 $ 542 2.46 % Loans receivable 1,232,678 44,300 4.80 % 1,054,492 40,036 5.08 % Interest bearing deposits 3,967 73 2.46 % 6,153 107 2.33 % Investment securities (1) 173,595 2,965 2.28 % 167,023 3,119 2.58 % Other investments 15,104 533 4.71 % 11,853 473 5.34 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,468,290 $ 48,012 4.37 % $ 1,269,010 $ 44,277 4.68 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 169,754 $ 348 0.27 % $ 156,851 $ 479 0.41 % Demand deposits 262,748 865 0.44 % 200,387 1,288 0.86 % Money market accounts 244,965 1,240 0.68 % 172,671 1,423 1.10 % CD’s 326,776 5,021 2.05 % 348,139 5,163 1.98 % IRA’s 42,221 568 1.80 % 41,576 537 1.73 % Total deposits $ 1,046,464 $ 8,042 1.03 % $ 919,624 $ 8,890 1.29 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 185,256 3,087 2.23 % 153,960 3,649 3.17 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,231,720 $ 11,129 1.21 % $ 1,073,584 $ 12,539 1.56 % Net interest income $ 36,883 $ 31,738 Interest rate spread 3.16 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (1) 3.36 % 3.35 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.19 1.18

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1 thousand and $103 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.34 % 0.87 % 0.61 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.93 % 8.23 % 3.35 % 9.05 % 5.94 % Efficiency ratio 63 % 66 % 85 % 65 % 75 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.11 % 3.34 % 3.34 % 3.36 % 3.35 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.01 % 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.27 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP): Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.93 % 66 % 75 % Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 8.59 % 7.47 % 9.22 % 7.69 % 7.23 % Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP) 64 % 67 % 66 % 66 % 69 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,480 $ 3,069 $ 1,234 $ 9,155 $ 6,294 Net income as adjusted after income

taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,348 $ 2,786 $ 3,395 $ 8,735 $ 7,654 Average assets $ 1,627,497 $ 1,585,421 $ 1,454,455 $ 1,580,733 $ 1,368,430 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.34 % 0.87 % 0.61 % Return on average assets as adjusted

(non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.93 % 0.66 % 0.75 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,480 $ 3,069 $ 1,234 $ 9,155 $ 6,294 Net income as adjusted after income

taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,348 $ 2,786 $ 3,395 $ 8,735 $ 7,654 Average equity $ 154,996 $ 149,973 $ 146,116 $ 151,691 $ 141,608 Return on average equity (annualized) 8.93 % 8.23 % 3.35 % 9.05 % 5.94 % Return on average equity as adjusted

(non-GAAP) (annualized) 8.59 % 7.47 % 9.22 % 7.69 % 7.23 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,724 $ 11,392 $ 12,975 $ 32,847 $ 32,258 Merger related Costs (1) — — (2,911 ) — (3,776 ) Branch Closure Costs (1) — — — — (15 ) Audit and financial reporting (1) — — — — (358 ) Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,724 11,392 10,064 32,847 28,109 Non-interest income 5,062 5,013 3,621 13,678 11,191 Net interest margin 11,909 12,303 11,593 36,883 31,738 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 16,971 $ 17,316 $ 15,214 $ 50,561 $ 42,929 Net gain on sale of branch (1) — — — — (2,295 ) Net gain on acquired business lines (1) (180 ) (252 ) — (432 ) — Settlement proceeds (1) — (131 ) — (131 ) — Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) $ 16,791 $ 16,933 $ 15,214 $ 49,998 $ 40,634 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63% 66% 85% 65% 75% Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) 64% 67% 66% 66% 69%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)



Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 157,323 $ 152,790 $ 148,029 Less: Goodwill (31,498) (31,498) (31,841) Less: Intangible assets (5,893) (6,293) (7,999) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 119,932 $ 114,999 $ 108,189 Ending common shares outstanding 11,154,645 11,150,695 11,270,710 Book value per share $ 14.10 $ 13.70 $ 13.13 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 10.75 $ 10.31 $ 9.60



Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 157,323 $ 152,790 $ 148,029 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,841 ) Less: Intangible assets (5,893 ) (6,293 ) (7,999 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 119,932 $ 114,999 $ 108,189 Total Assets $ 1,622,593 $ 1,607,514 $ 1,475,364 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,841 ) Less: Intangible assets (5,893 ) (6,293 ) (7,999 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,585,202 $ 1,569,723 $ 1,435,524 Less SBA PPP Loans (139,166 ) (137,330 ) — Tangible Assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,446,036 $ 1,432,393 $ 1,435,524 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.70 % 9.50% 10.03 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.57 % 7.33% 7.54 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) 8.29 % 8.03% 7.54 %

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)” and “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”.