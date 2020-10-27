EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.31 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 of $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share was reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s third quarter operating results reflected: (1) modestly lower net interest income largely due to loan portfolio reductions,  (2) lower loan loss provisions, while increasing COVID-19-related qualitative provision, (3) a continued robust refinancing market which led to all-time high gains on sale of mortgage loans and (4) lower non-interest expenses due to reduced compensation expense and decreased impairment of mortgage servicing right assets.

Book value per share was $14.10 at September 30, 2020 compared to $13.70 at June 30, 2020 and $13.13 at September 30, 2019.  Book value per share increased $0.74, or a 7% annualized increase, from December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $10.75 at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.31 at June 30, 2020 and $9.60 at September 30, 2019.

The increase in book value and tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects net income of $3.5 million and a quarterly increase in accumulated other comprehensive income unrealized gain of $0.9 million. Additionally, the increase in tangible book value (non-GAAP)5 in the third quarter reflects the reduction of core deposit intangibles of $0.4 million.

“We were pleased with the continued execution of our strategic priorities.  This year we have increased tangible book value $0.86 per share, or a 12% annualized increase. Asset quality continued to improve with a quarterly decrease of 14% and year-to-date decrease of 31% in non-performing assets, an $18 million reduction, or 28%, in criticized assets from March 31 levels and $37 thousand of net charge-offs in the quarter. We completed an extensive review of our business during the COVID-19 pandemic to build more efficient workflows and staffing models, to better manage operating expenses, announced branch closings effective in the fourth quarter and strengthened our culture centered on caring for our customers and colleagues,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As expected, COVID-19 deferrals remain concentrated in the hospitality segment where occupancy rates have been tracking with national averages. We are working with our clients as the pandemic persists by requiring additional support from the borrower in exchange for further deferral periods. Restaurants, especially quick service, have rebounded and many have resumed full payment status. All other segments have or are scheduled to return to regular payment status. Nevertheless, we have increased loan loss reserves adding $3.5 million in COVID-19 qualitative reserves over the last three quarters,” continued Bianchi.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned $9.2 million or $0.82 per share compared to earnings of $6.3 million, or $0.57 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

September 30, 2020 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020)

  • Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets increased from 9.51% to 9.70% during the quarter. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 relative to tangible assets (non-GAAP)5, less SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased to 8.29% at September 30, 2020 compared to 8.03% at June 30, 2020.
     
  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  In continued anticipation of a COVID-19 related adverse economic impact, the COVID-19 related provision was $1.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increasing the allowance for loan losses allocated to COVID-19 to $3.5 million.  This was a modest increase from the $1.25 million provided for COVID-19 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to result in reduced operating capacity and uncertainty regarding potential future revenue and cash flows for certain businesses, including bank borrowers. Hotels and restaurants represent our portfolios’ two industry sectors most directly and adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These sectors’ loans totaled approximately $102 million and $39 million, respectively, at September 30, 2020.
     
  • As of September 30, 2020, the Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, totaled $126.7 million, or 10% of gross loans versus $197.3 million, or 15% of gross loans at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, hotel industry sector loans represent approximately $71 million of the approved deferrals and the restaurant industry sectors represent approximately $5 million. The Bank has approximately $50 million of total payment deferrals expiring in the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  • The sum of special mention and substandard assets, or criticized assets, decreased $15.2 million to $40.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.9 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 27%.
     
  • The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to 1.65%.  Since PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation.  Additionally, loans acquired through acquisition were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation.
     
  • On August 12, 2020, the Bank announced the fourth quarter closure of three branch operations located at Minnesota Lake, Minnesota, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Eleva, Wisconsin. The branch operations will be consolidated into nearby branch locations.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $15 million during the quarter to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.61 billion at June 30, 2020.  The increase is primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in the loan portfolio.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $115.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $39.6 million the prior quarter. Deposit levels remain robust, while the Bank experienced loan shrinkage and chose to maintain the investment portfolio at previous levels due to low yielding investment options.  As such, the Company has chosen to maintain a high level of liquidity. 

Loans receivable decreased to $1.23 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.28 billion at June 30, 2020. New loan originations actually remain at previous account levels. However, due to repayments of criticized assets, $12 million in loan payoffs in acquired loans due to sale of property and the Bank’s decision not to match selected acquired loans refinancing interest rates totaling $14 million, the portfolio shrank.

The originated loan portfolio declined $9.7 million to $917.5 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $927.2 million at June 30, 2020. Acquired loans declined $42.4 million to $324.3 million in the current quarter from $366.7 million in the previous quarter. 

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.8 million at September 30, 2020 representing 1.21% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.04% of loans receivable at June 30, 2020.  Excluding the PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.35% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.16% the prior quarter.  A significant portion of the current loan portfolio includes loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in purchased credit impairments which are not included in the allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of originated loans excluding PPP loans was 1.65% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.53% the prior quarter.  The increase in the allowance in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the $1.5 million loan loss provisions related to anticipated COVID-19 adverse economic impacts. 

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs $777,340    $789,075    $762,127   $687,290  
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees 135,177    132,800    —   —  
Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount 317,622    359,300    415,253   437,088  
Loans, end of period $1,230,139    $1,281,175    $1,177,380   $1,124,378  
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees (135,177)    (132,800)   —   —  
Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees $1,094,962    $1,148,375    $1,177,380   $1,124,378  
Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans $12,809    $12,109    $9,551   $8,694  
Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans 2,027    1,264    769   483  
Allowance for loan losses $14,836    $13,373    $10,320   $9,177  
Non-accretable difference on purchased credit impaired loans $1,661    $3,355    $6,290   $6,737  
ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.21%   1.04%   0.88%  0.82% 
ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees 1.35%   1.16%   0.88%  0.82% 
ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.65%   1.53%   1.25%  1.26% 
ALL plus non-accretable difference as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees and costs 1.51%   1.46%   1.41%  1.42% 

One of the Company’s strategic objectives for 2020 was to reduce nonperforming assets and classified assets.
Nonperforming assets decreased to $14.9 million or 0.92% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to $17.4 million or 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2020. Included in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 are $10.5 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions.  Originated nonperforming assets were only $4.4 million, 0.27% of total assets for the most recent quarter compared to $5.7 million, or 0.36% the prior quarter. 

Substandard and special mention loans declined $15.2 million, or 27%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The table below shows the decreases in substandard loans by quarter during 2020.

  (in thousands)
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Special mention loan balances $7,777   $19,958   $19,387   $10,856   $12,959  
Substandard loan balances 32,922   35,911   38,393   39,892   38,527  
Criticized loans, end of period $40,699   $55,869   $57,780   $50,748   $51,486  

Deposits decreased $1 million to $1.271 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $1.272 billion at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit represented all the deposit decline while money market, demand and savings accounts reflected increased balances. Certificates of deposit decreased by $26.4 million as the Company chose not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition.

On August 27, 2020, the Company issued ten-year, 6.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes totaling $15 million. The notes have a five-year non-call feature. The Company plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes with the ability to downstream to the Bank as capital if needed.

Review of Operations
Net interest income was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The net interest margin decreased to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets and loan portfolio shrinkage compared to the previous quarter.

Net interest income and net interest margin with and without loan purchase accounting:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
  Net
Interest Income		 Net
Interest Margin		 Net
Interest Income		 Net Interest Margin Net
Interest Income		 Net Interest Margin Net
Interest Income		 Net Interest Margin Net
Interest Income		 Net Interest Margin
With loan purchase
accretion		 $11,909   3.11%   $12,303   3.34%   $12,671   3.64%   $11,775   3.41%   $11,593   3.34%  
Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of
purchased credit
impaired loans		 (130)   (0.03)%   (196)   (0.05)%   (1,043)   (0.30)%   (271)   (0.08)%   (50)   (0.01)%  
Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences    —%   (99)   (0.03)%      —%      —%      —%  
Less scheduled
accretion interest		 (276)   (0.07)%   (247)   (0.07)%   (233)   (0.07)%   (233)   (0.07)%   (233)   (0.08)%  
Without loan purchase accretion $11,503   3.01%   $11,761   3.19%   $11,395   3.27%   $11,271   3.26%   $11,310   3.25%  

The yield on interest earning assets was 3.98% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 4.32% the prior quarter, and 4.67% for the third quarter one year earlier.  From the second quarter, the decrease in yield on interest earning assets is largely due to the increase in interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.06% for the third quarter from 1.16% one quarter earlier and 1.56% one year earlier.  The primary decrease in the third quarter funding costs was due to lower deposit costs as the Bank repriced various deposit products and relied less on higher-costing certificates of deposit.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.36% compared to 3.35% for the same time period one year earlier.

Loan loss provisions were $1.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.75 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $575,000 one year earlier. As previously mentioned, the Company provided $1.5 million related to the COVID-19 Q-factor in the third quarter bringing the 2020 COVID-19 Q-factor to $3.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for loan losses were $5.25 million compared to $2.13 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 

Non-interest income increased to a quarter end high of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the previous quarter end high of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is largely due to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans, an increase in retail customer activity and the annual incentive paid on higher debit card activity, which is recorded in other income. Additionally, in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Bank’s acquired wealth management business partner exercised their contractual call originated prior to the acquisition, resulting in the sale of the wealth management business.  The sale resulted in a $180 thousand gain recorded in the current quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest income was $13.7 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period one year earlier.

Total non-interest expense declined to $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or 6% from $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  This was due to a lower compensation expense and lower impairment on mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), partially offset by increased data processing expenses associated with a larger average asset size and some seasonal increases in occupancy.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total non-interest expenses were $32.8 million compared to $32.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.  The impact of the F&M acquisition on July 1, 2019 increased non-interest expense in 2020 in addition to the items discussed above.

Provisions for income taxes were $1.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.1 million during the preceding quarter.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, provisions for income taxes were $3.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.7% compared to 26.5% the prior quarter.  For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 26.4% for the corresponding period one year earlier.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2020.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations.  Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

  September 30, 2020 (unaudited) June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 (audited) September 30, 2019 (unaudited)
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $115,474    $39,581    $55,840    $52,276   
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,752    3,752    4,744    5,245   
Securities available for sale “AFS” 150,908    162,716    180,119    182,956   
Securities held to maturity “HTM” 16,927    10,541    2,851    3,665   
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 187    188    246    241   
Other investments 15,075    15,193    15,005    12,622   
Loans receivable 1,230,139    1,281,175    1,177,380    1,124,378   
Allowance for loan losses (14,836)   (13,373)   (10,320)   (9,177)  
Loans receivable, net 1,215,303    1,267,802    1,167,060    1,115,201   
Loans held for sale 4,938    8,876    5,893    3,262   
Mortgage servicing rights 3,498    3,509    4,282    4,245   
Office properties and equipment, net 21,607    21,318    21,106    20,938   
Accrued interest receivable 5,829    5,855    4,738    4,993   
Intangible assets 5,893    6,293    7,587    7,999   
Goodwill 31,498    31,498    31,498    31,841   
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 812    734    1,460    1,373   
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 23,514    23,357    23,063    22,895   
Other assets 7,378    6,301    5,757    5,612   
TOTAL ASSETS $1,622,593    $1,607,514    $1,531,249    $1,475,364   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Liabilities:        
Deposits $1,270,778    $1,272,197    $1,195,702    $1,161,750   
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) advances 124,491    124,484    130,971    113,466   
Other borrowings 58,297    43,595    43,560    44,545   
Other liabilities 11,704    14,448    10,463    7,574   
Total liabilities 1,465,270    1,454,724    1,380,696    1,327,335   
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock— $0.01 par value,
authorized 30,000,000; 11,154,645;
11,150,695; 11,266,954 and 11,270,710
shares issued and outstanding, respectively		 112    112    113    113   
Additional paid-in capital 127,778    127,734    128,856    128,926   
Retained earnings 29,239    25,759    22,517    19,348   
Unearned deferred compensation (710)   (834)   (462)   (630)  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 904    19    (471)   272   
Total stockholders’ equity 157,323    152,790    150,553    148,029   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,622,593    $1,607,514    $1,531,249    $1,475,364   

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2020
(unaudited)		 June 30,
2020
(unaudited)		 September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		 September 30,
2020
(unaudited)		 September 30,
2019  
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $14,154    $14,687    $14,646    $44,300    $40,036   
Interest on investments 1,064    1,199    1,577    3,712    4,241   
Total interest and dividend income 15,218    15,886    16,223    48,012    44,277   
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits 2,255    2,607    3,371    8,042    8,890   
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds 430    448    639    1,386    2,213   
Interest on other borrowed funds 624    528    620    1,701    1,436   
Total interest expense 3,309    3,583    4,630    11,129    12,539   
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,909    12,303    11,593    36,883    31,738   
Provision for loan losses 1,500    1,750    575    5,250    2,125   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,409    10,553    11,018    31,633    29,613   
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts 431    345    625    1,336    1,756   
Interchange income 556    489    476    1,509    1,267   
Loan servicing income 1,144    1,315    714    3,144    1,902   
Gain on sale of loans 1,987    1,818    679    4,585    1,560   
Loan fees and service charges 320    244    471    1,041    860   
Insurance commission income    195    197    475    573   
Net gains (losses) on investment securities (1)   25    96    97    151   
Net gain (loss) on sale of branch —    —    —    —    2,295   
Net gain (loss) on sale of acquired business lines 180    252    —    432    —   
Settlement proceeds —    131    —    131    —   
Other 444    199    363    928    827   
Total non-interest income 5,062    5,013    3,621    13,678    11,191   
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and related benefits 5,538    5,908    5,295    16,881    14,605   
Occupancy 993    899    905    2,898    2,725   
Office 532    575    599    1,650    1,649   
Data processing 1,145    1,024    1,092    3,165    2,953   
Amortization of intangible assets 399    412    412    1,223    1,085   
Mortgage servicing rights expense 603    991    325    2,330    822   
Advertising, marketing and public relations 260    303    315    802    974   
FDIC premium assessment 188    180    78    436    318   
Professional services 434    353    561    1,391    1,961   
Gains on repossessed assets, net (105)   (22)   (16)   (195)   (143)  
Other 737    769    3,409    2,266    5,309   
Total non-interest expense 10,724    11,392    12,975    32,847    32,258   
Income before provision for income taxes 4,747    4,174    1,664    12,464    8,546   
Provision for income taxes 1,267    1,105    430    3,309    2,252   
Net income attributable to common stockholders $3,480    $3,069    $1,234    $9,155    $6,294   
Per share information:          
Basic earnings $0.31    $0.28    $0.11    $0.82    $0.57   
Diluted earnings $0.31    $0.28    $0.11    $0.82    $0.57   
Cash dividends paid $—    $—    $—    $0.21    $0.20   
Book value per share at end of period $14.10    $13.70    $13.13    $14.10    $13.13   
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $10.75    $10.31    $9.60    $10.75    $9.60   

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
          
GAAP pretax income $4,747    $4,174    $1,664   $12,464    $8,546   
Merger related costs —    —    2,911   —    3,776   
Branch closure costs (1) —    —    —   —    15   
Audit and Financial Reporting (2) —    —    —   —    358   
Net gain on sale of branch (3) —    —    —   —    (2,295)  
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (4) (180)   (252)   —   (432)   —   
Settlement proceeds (5) —    (131)   —   (131)   —   
Pretax income as adjusted (6) 4,567    3,791    4,575   11,901    10,400   
Provision for income tax on net income as
adjusted (7)		 1,219    1,005    1,180   3,166    2,746   
Net income as adjusted after income taxes
(non-GAAP) (6)		 $3,348    $2,786    $3,395   $8,735    $7,654   
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $0.31    $0.28    $0.11   $0.82    $0.57   
Merger related costs, net of tax —    —    0.19   —    0.25   
Branch closure costs, net of tax —    —    —   —    —   
Audit and Financial Reporting —    —    —   —    0.02   
Net gain on sale of branch —    —    —   —    (0.15)  
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (0.01)   (0.02)   —   (0.03)   —   
Settlement proceeds —    (0.01)   —   (0.01)   —   
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $0.30    $0.25    $0.30   $0.78    $0.69   
           
Average diluted shares outstanding 11,155,337    11,150,785    11,276,005   11,172,641    11,068,227   

(1)  Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31, effective December 31, 2018.
(3) Gain on sale of branch resulted from the sale of our sole Michigan office in Rochester Hills.
(4) Gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from (1) the sale of Wells Insurance Agency and (2) the termination and sale of the wealth management business line sales contract acquired in a former acquisition.  
(5) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage Backed Security (RMBS) claim.  This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.
(6) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(7)  Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

 

Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets
(in thousands, except ratios)

  September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		 June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		 December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		 September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Nonperforming assets:        
Originated nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans $3,255   $3,951   $4,285   $4,816  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 698   1,455   946   842  
Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 3,953   5,406   5,231   5,658  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 352   270   441   195  
Other collateral owned 56   42   28   25  
Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $4,361   $5,718   $5,700   $5,878  
Acquired nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans $9,899   $10,836   $14,771   $14,206  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 252   425   158   257  
Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 10,151   11,261   14,929   14,463  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 404   422   988   1,153  
Other collateral owned —   —     —  
Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $10,555   $11,683   $15,920   $15,616  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $14,916   $17,401   $21,620   $21,494  
Loans, end of period $1,230,139   $1,281,175   $1,177,380   $1,124,378  
Total assets, end of period $1,622,593   $1,607,514   $1,531,249   $1,475,364  
Ratios:        
Originated NPLs to total loans 0.32%  0.42%  0.44%  0.50% 
Acquired NPLs to total loans 0.83%  0.88%  1.27%  1.29% 
Originated NPAs to total assets 0.27%  0.35%  0.37%  0.40% 
Acquired NPAs to total assets 0.65%  0.73%  1.04%  1.06% 

Nonperforming Total Assets

(in thousand, except ratios)

  September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		 June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		 December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		 September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans        
Commercial real estate $2,762   $3,221   $5,705   $6,324  
Agricultural real estate 5,252   5,979   7,568   6,191  
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 853   1,306   1,850   2,072  
Agricultural operating 1,651   1,496   1,702   1,989  
Residential mortgage 2,536   2,666   2,063   2,255  
Consumer installment 100   119   168   191  
Total nonaccrual loans $13,154   $14,787   $19,056   $19,022  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 950   1,880   1,104   1,099  
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 14,104   16,667   20,160   20,121  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 812   734   1,460   1,373  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $14,916   $17,401   $21,620   $21,494  
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $19,778   $13,119   $12,594   $11,795  
Nonaccrual TDRs $7,199   $6,992   $7,198   $4,601  
Loans, end of period $1,230,139   $1,281,175   $1,177,380   $1,124,378  
Total assets, end of period $1,622,593   $1,607,514   $1,531,249   $1,475,364  
Ratios:        
NPLs to total loans 1.15%  1.30%  1.71%  1.79% 
NPAs to total assets 0.92%  1.08%  1.41%  1.46% 

Allowance for Loan Losses
(in thousand, except ratios)

  September 30, 2020 
and Three Months
Ended		 June 30, 2020 and
Three Months
Ended		 December 31, 2019
and Three Months
Ended		 September 30, 2019
and Three Months
Ended
Allowance for loan losses (“ALL”), at beginning of period $13,373   $11,835   $9,177   $8,759  
Loans charged off:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate       (156)    
C&I/Agricultural operating (103)  (246)  —      
Residential mortgage (51)     (16)  (133) 
Consumer installment (10)  (65)  (119)  (46) 
Total loans charged off (164)  (311)  (291)  (179) 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate 73   76        
C&I/Agricultural operating 33           
Residential mortgage 1   6   3   1  
Consumer installment 20   17   31   21  
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off: 127   99   34   22  
Net loans charged off (“NCOs”) (37)  (212)  (257)  (157) 
Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 1,500   1,750   1,400   575  
ALL, at end of period $14,836   $13,373   $10,320   $9,177  
Average outstanding loan balance $1,258,224   $1,266,273   $1,136,330   $1,143,252  
Ratios:        
NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.01%   0.07%   0.09%   0.05%  


Loan Composition (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Originated Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $322,028    $314,390    $302,546    $244,809   
Agricultural real estate 32,530    35,138    34,026    34,527   
Multi-family real estate 100,148    90,617    71,877    69,556   
Construction and land development 80,992    94,856    71,467    52,319   
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial 79,959    80,369    89,730    80,941   
Agricultural operating 24,324    25,813    20,717    22,057   
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage 90,100    95,664    108,619    114,507   
Purchased HELOC loans 6,547    6,861    8,407    10,120   
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper 28,535    32,031    39,585    42,894   
Other consumer 13,221    14,175    15,546    15,718   
Originated loans before SBA PPP loans 778,384    789,914    762,520    687,448   
SBA PPP loans 139,166    137,330    —    —   
Total originated loans $917,550    $927,244    $762,520    $687,448   
Acquired Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $178,645    $195,335    $211,913    $220,237   
Agricultural real estate 40,613    43,054    51,337    54,914   
Multi-family real estate 9,520    13,022    15,131    18,202   
Construction and land development 8,346    15,276    14,943    13,231   
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial 24,413    29,477    44,004    46,291   
Agricultural operating 9,634    12,124    17,063    17,770   
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage 51,754    56,760    67,713    73,563   
Consumer installment:        
Other consumer 1,409    1,639    2,640    3,052   
Total acquired loans $324,334    $366,687    $424,744    $447,260   
Total Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $500,673    $509,725    $514,459    $465,046   
Agricultural real estate 73,143    78,192    85,363    89,441   
Multi-family real estate 109,668    103,639    87,008    87,758   
Construction and land development 89,338    110,132    86,410    65,550   
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial 104,372    109,846    133,734    127,232   
Agricultural operating 33,958    37,937    37,780    39,827   
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage 141,854    152,424    176,332    188,070   
Purchased HELOC loans 6,547    6,861    8,407    10,120   
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper 28,535    32,031    39,585    42,894   
Other consumer 14,630    15,814    18,186    18,770   
Gross loans before SBA PPP loans 1,102,718    1,156,601    1,187,264    1,134,708   
SBA PPP loans 139,166    137,330    —    —   
Gross loans $1,241,884    $1,293,931    $1,187,264    $1,134,708   
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (5,033)   (5,369)   (393)   (158)  
Unamortized discount on acquired loans (6,712)   (7,387)   (9,491)   (10,172)  
Total loans receivable $1,230,139    $1,281,175    $1,177,380    $1,124,378   

Deposit Composition
(in thousands)

  September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $229,217   $223,536   $168,157   $174,202  
Interest bearing demand deposits 279,648   270,116   223,102   209,644  
Savings accounts 191,511   185,816   156,599   165,419  
Money market accounts 246,651   242,536   246,430   193,654  
Certificate accounts 323,751   350,193   401,414   418,831  
Total deposits $1,270,778   $1,272,197   $1,195,702   $1,161,750  

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30,    2020  Three months ended September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $77,774   $18   0.09 % $19,995   $  0.10 % $32,376   $203   2.49 %
Loans receivable 1,258,224   14,154   4.48 % 1,266,273   14,687   4.66 % 1,143,252   14,646   5.08 %
Interest bearing deposits 3,752   23   2.44 % 3,788   23   2.44 % 5,577   34   2.42 %
Investment securities (1) 166,622   846   2.02 % 174,875   988   2.27 % 185,921   1,174   2.56 %
Other investments 15,145   177   4.65 % 15,160   183   4.86 % 13,072   166   5.04 %
Total interest earning assets (1) $1,521,517   $15,218   3.98 % $1,480,091   $15,886   4.32 % $1,380,198   $16,223   4.67 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                  
Savings accounts $183,381   $98   0.21 % $171,285   $99   0.23 % $158,967   $155   0.39 %
Demand deposits 285,993   231   0.32 % 267,429   260   0.39 % 219,955   550   0.99 %
Money market accounts 255,160   280   0.44 % 243,264   350   0.58 % 200,647   593   1.17 %
CD’s 297,691   1,469   1.96 % 328,543   1,706   2.09 % 381,331   1,870   1.95 %
IRA’s 41,852   177   1.68 % 42,117   192   1.83 % 44,184   203   1.82 %
Total deposits $1,064,077   $2,255   0.84 % $1,052,638   $2,607   1.00 % $1,005,084   $3,371   1.33 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings 173,758   1,054   2.41 % 186,191   976   2.11 % 169,908   1,259   2.94 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $1,237,835   $3,309   1.06 % $1,238,829   $3,583   1.16 % $1,174,992   $4,630   1.56 %
Net interest income   $11,909       $12,303       $11,593    
Interest rate spread     2.92 %     3.16 %     3.11 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.11 %     3.34 %     3.34 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.23       1.19       1.17  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $0 and $27 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

  Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $42,946   $141   0.44 % $29,489   $542   2.46 %
Loans receivable 1,232,678   44,300   4.80 % 1,054,492   40,036   5.08 %
Interest bearing deposits 3,967   73   2.46 % 6,153   107   2.33 %
Investment securities (1) 173,595   2,965   2.28 % 167,023   3,119   2.58 %
Other investments 15,104   533   4.71 % 11,853   473   5.34 %
Total interest earning assets (1) $1,468,290   $48,012   4.37 % $1,269,010   $44,277   4.68 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:            
Savings accounts $169,754   $348   0.27 % $156,851   $479   0.41 %
Demand deposits 262,748   865   0.44 % 200,387   1,288   0.86 %
Money market accounts 244,965   1,240   0.68 % 172,671   1,423   1.10 %
CD’s 326,776   5,021   2.05 % 348,139   5,163   1.98 %
IRA’s 42,221   568   1.80 % 41,576   537   1.73 %
Total deposits $1,046,464   $8,042   1.03 % $919,624   $8,890   1.29 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings 185,256   3,087   2.23 % 153,960   3,649   3.17 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $1,231,720   $11,129   1.21 % $1,073,584   $12,539   1.56 %
Net interest income   $36,883       $31,738    
Interest rate spread     3.16 %     3.12 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.36 %     3.35 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.19       1.18  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE).  The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.  The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1 thousand and $103 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,
2019		 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Ratios based on net income:          
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.34 % 0.87 % 0.61 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.93 % 8.23 % 3.35 % 9.05 % 5.94 %
Efficiency ratio 63 % 66 % 85 % 65 % 75 %
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.11 % 3.34 % 3.34 % 3.36 % 3.35 %
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.01 % 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.15 % 3.27 %
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP):          
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.93 % 66 % 75 %
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 8.59 % 7.47 % 9.22 % 7.69 % 7.23 %
Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP) 64 % 67 % 66 % 66 % 69 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $3,480   $3,069   $1,234   $9,155   $6,294  
Net income as adjusted after income
taxes (non-GAAP) (1)		 $3,348   $2,786   $3,395   $8,735   $7,654  
Average assets $1,627,497   $1,585,421   $1,454,455   $1,580,733   $1,368,430  
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.34 % 0.87 % 0.61 %
Return on average assets as adjusted
(non-GAAP) (annualized)		 0.82 % 0.71 % 0.93 % 0.66 % 0.75 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $3,480   $3,069   $1,234   $9,155   $6,294  
Net income as adjusted after income
taxes (non-GAAP) (1)		 $3,348   $2,786   $3,395   $8,735   $7,654  
Average equity $154,996   $149,973   $146,116   $151,691   $141,608  
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.93 % 8.23 % 3.35 % 9.05 % 5.94 %
Return on average equity as adjusted
(non-GAAP) (annualized)		 8.59 % 7.47 % 9.22 % 7.69 % 7.23 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $10,724    $11,392    $12,975    $32,847    $32,258   
Merger related Costs (1) —    —    (2,911)  —    (3,776) 
Branch Closure Costs (1) —    —    —    —    (15) 
Audit and financial reporting (1) —    —    —    —    (358) 
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,724    11,392    10,064    32,847    28,109   
Non-interest income 5,062    5,013    3,621    13,678    11,191   
Net interest margin 11,909    12,303    11,593    36,883    31,738   
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $16,971    $17,316    $15,214    $50,561    $42,929   
Net gain on sale of branch (1) —    —    —    —    (2,295) 
Net gain on acquired business lines (1) (180)  (252)  —    (432)  —   
Settlement proceeds (1) —    (131)  —    (131)  —   
Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) $16,791    $16,933    $15,214    $49,998    $40,634   
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 63%   66%   85%   65%   75%  
Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) 64%   67%   66%   66%   69%  

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $157,323    $152,790    $148,029   
Less:  Goodwill (31,498)   (31,498)   (31,841)  
Less:  Intangible assets (5,893)   (6,293)   (7,999)  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $119,932    $114,999    $108,189   
Ending common shares outstanding 11,154,645    11,150,695    11,270,710   
Book value per share $14.10    $13.70    $13.13   
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $10.75    $10.31    $9.60   

               
Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $157,323   $152,790   $148,029  
Less:  Goodwill (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,841) 
Less:  Intangible assets (5,893)  (6,293)  (7,999) 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $119,932   $114,999   $108,189  
Total Assets $1,622,593   $1,607,514   $1,475,364  
Less:  Goodwill (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,841) 
Less:  Intangible assets (5,893)  (6,293)  (7,999) 
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $1,585,202   $1,569,723   $1,435,524  
Less SBA PPP Loans (139,166)  (137,330)    
Tangible Assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) $1,446,036   $1,432,393   $1,435,524  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.70  9.50%   10.03 
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.57  7.33%   7.54 
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) 8.29  8.03%   7.54 

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends  relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of  Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)” and “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”.