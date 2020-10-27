Company announcement 20-2020
Søborg, October 27, 2020
Konsolidator continues exponential growth
Financial report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
In the outlook for 2020 two main goals were announced: An Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increase higher than 2019 (71%) and an exponential growth in number of new customers on a quarter-on-quarter basis:
MANAGEMENT REVIEW
The Konsolidator platform has reached a higher level in Q3 with the Konsolidator Kommunity®. Konsolidator Kommunity® is a collaboration tool within Konsolidator that enables Konsolidator to share value-added tools and apps to customers. Konsolidator Kommunity® is another example of how cloud technology can bring software closer to customers and make Konsolidator not only a software provider but also a trusted business partner for customers.
As per September 30, 2020 Konsolidator has 129 customers and signed 15 in Q3, 2020 of which 12 are outside Denmark equal to 80%.
Economic growth
Konsolidator reached an ARR of DKK 6.9m September 30, 2020 (September 30, 2019: 3.7m) which is an increase of 86%. The ARR has increased by DKK 2.3m in 2020 compared to an increase of DKK 1.0m in 2019.
Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 4.8m compared to DKK 3.4m in 2019 corresponding to an increase of 39%.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 9.8m compared to 2019 which showed a negative EBITDA of DKK 6.5m.
Organizational growth
During the first nine months of 2020 Konsolidator hired 7 new employees. Konsolidator has 26 employees as of September 30, 2020.
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.
