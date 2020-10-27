Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase Change Material Market by Type(Organic, Inorganic), Application (Building & Construction, HVAC, Cold Chain & Packaging, Thermal Energy Storage, Textile, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phase change material market is expected to reach USD 889 million by 2025 from USD 423 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth is primarily due to the growing demand for energy efficient products in various sectors. In addition, its demand from various application segments such as building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, textiles, and electronics among others. The factors restraining the growth of this market is lack of awareness about PCM and lack of government subsidies.



Inorganic PCM to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period.



Inorganic PCM is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025. This is because of the increasing demand for inorganic PCM from the cold chain & packaging; and refrigeration & equipment applications. In addition, its non-flammable nature is another reason driving its growth and demand.



Cold chain & packaging to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The cold chain & packaging segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for temperature sensitive goods fuel the growth of PCM in cold chain & packaging application. In addition, growing demand for frozen and perishable food items is another reason driving the demand for PCM in cold chain & packaging application.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.



North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the growth of green buildings accompanied by growing demand for energy efficient products in the region fuel the growth of PCM. Moreover, presence of major players in the region and innovation in PCM market is another factor driving its growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Advanced PCM Market

4.2 Advanced PCM Market, by Region, 2020-2025

4.3 Advanced PCM Market in Europe, by Application and Country

4.4 Advanced PCM Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics of Advanced PCM

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Regulations for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.2.1.2 Use of Advanced PCM for Temperature Control and Greater Comfort

5.2.1.3 Use of Advanced PCM for Peak-Load Shifting

5.2.1.4 Energy Saving

5.2.1.5 Reduction in Operating Cost

5.2.1.6 Temperature Security

5.2.1.7 Technical Drivers

5.2.1.7.1 Wide Range of Melting Temperatures

5.2.1.7.2 Availability of Advanced PCM in Various Grades

5.2.1.7.3 Long Operating Life

5.2.1.7.4 Use for Both, Cooling and Heating Purposes

5.2.1.7.5 High Heat Storage Capacity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Flammability

5.2.2.2 Lack of Government Subsidies

5.2.2.3 Corrosion

5.2.2.4 Lack of Awareness

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Need for Cold Chain Logistics

5.2.3.2 R&D Initiatives for Enhanced Advanced PCM Efficiency

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost of Switching

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Policies & Regulations

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Eu Directive 2002/91/Ec Regarding the Energy Performance of Buildings

5.4.1.2 Epa-Eu Emissions Trading Scheme

5.4.1.3 Uk-Energy Performance Certificate

5.4.2 the Americas

5.4.2.1 Epa - Emission Reduction Goal

5.4.2.2 Ccme - Emission Reduction Goal

5.4.2.3 Procuraduria Federal De Proteccion Al Ambiente(Profepa) - Emission Reduction Goal

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan Central Government - Kyoto Protocol

5.4.3.2 Chinese Central Government - Emission Reduction Goal

5.4.3.3 Australia Central Government - Emission Reduction Goal

5.5 Average Selling Price

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry and Its Impact on the Advanced PCM Market

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Materials/Source of Raw Materials

5.7.2 Manufacturing

5.7.3 Final Product

5.7.4 Distribution

5.7.5 Application

5.8 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.9 Connected Market: Ecosystem

5.1 Case Study

5.11 Patents Analysis

5.12 Technology Analysis



6 Advanced PCM Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inorganic PCM

6.2.1 the Inflammable Nature of Inorganic PCMs to Drive Its Demand During the Forecast Period

6.3 Organic PCM

6.3.1 Paraffins Are the Widely Used Organic PCMs

6.3.2 Bio-Based PCM



7 Advanced PCM Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cold Chain & Packaging

7.2.1 the Need to Transport Temperature-Sensitive Goods to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs

7.3 Building & Construction

7.3.1 the Need for Temperature Control in Building & Construction to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs

7.4 HVAC

7.4.1 the Need for Intelligent Heating and Cooling Systems to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs

7.5 Thermal Energy Storage (Tes)

7.5.1 The Use of Advanced PCMs for Storing Renewable Energy to Drive Demand in the Tes Application

7.5.2 Boiler/ Power Plant

7.5.3 Solar Energy Storage

7.5.4 Geothermal Energy Storage

7.6 Refrigeration & Equipment

7.6.1 the Increasing Use of Chillers, Passive Shippers, and Active Compressor Units to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs

7.6.2 Fixed Refrigeration

7.7 Textiles

7.7.1 the Demand for PCMs in Textiles is Increasing Owing to the Need for Thermo-Physical Comfort

7.7.2 Incorporation of Advanced PCM in Textiles

7.8 Electronics

7.8.1 the Use of Advanced PCMs for Thermal Management in Electronic Items to Drive Demand

7.8.2 Phase Change Memory (Pcram)

7.8.3 Thermal Interface Material (Tim)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Automotive

7.9.2 Healthcare

7.9.3 Telecommunication



8 Advanced PCM Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Energy Conservation Ordinance to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs

8.2.2 UK

8.2.2.1 Prevalence of Cold Temperature to Drive the Advanced PCM Market

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 France is the Third-Largest Market for Advanced PCM in Europe

8.2.4 the Netherlands

8.2.4.1 Stringent Building Codes in the Country to Drive Demand for Advanced PCMs

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 the Presence of Major Manufacturers in the Country and Rising Awareness About Advanced PCM Products to Drive Demand

8.3.2 the Rest of North America

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Advanced PCMs to Drive Demand

8.4.2 India

8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Offers Significant Opportunity for the Growth of the Advanced PCM Market

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.3.1 Increasing Renewable Energy and Stringent Building Codes to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs

8.4.4 Singapore

8.4.4.1 the Strong Healthcare Sector in the Country is Expected to Drive the Demand for Advanced PCMs

8.4.5 the Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 the Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

9.2.1 Star

9.2.2 Emerging Leaders

9.2.3 Pervasive

9.2.4 Participant

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

9.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.5.2 Dynamic Companies

9.5.3 Starting Blocks

9.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.7 Business Strategy Excellence

9.8 Market Share Analysis

9.9 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.9.1 Expansions

9.9.2 New Product Launches

9.9.3 Acquisitions

9.9.4 Partnerships and Collaborations



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Puretemp LLC

10.2 Climator Sweden Ab

10.3 Croda International plc.

10.4 Sasol Limited

10.5 Rubitherm Technologies Gmbh

10.6 Microtek Laboratories Inc.

10.7 Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Laird

10.9 Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.

10.10 Phase Change Energy Solutions

10.11 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

10.12 Outlast Technologies LLC

10.13 Henkel AG & Company, Kgaa

10.14 Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

10.15 Other Key Market Players

10.15.1 Advansa B.V.

10.15.2 AI Technology, Inc.

10.15.3 Beyond Industries (China) Limited

10.15.4 Boyd Corporation

10.15.5 Coolcomposites, Inc.

10.15.6 Ciat Group (Cristopia Energy Systems)

10.15.7 Cryopak Industries Inc.

10.15.8 Datum Phase Change Limited

10.15.9 Dow Corning Corporation

10.15.10 Encapsys, LLC

10.15.11 Global-E-Systems Europe Bv

10.15.12 Insolcorp, Inc.

10.15.13 Iolitec-Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh

10.15.14 Kaplan Energy Sas

10.15.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

10.15.16 Salca Bv

10.15.17 Shenzhen Aochuan Technology Co. Ltd.

10.15.18 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.15.19 Teappcm



11 Adjacent & Related Markets

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Limitations

11.3 Building Thermal Insulation Market

11.3.1 Market Definition

11.3.2 Market Overview

11.3.3 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Material

11.3.4 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Building Type

11.3.5 Building Thermal Insulation Market, by Region

11.4 Flexible Insulation Market

11.4.1 Market Definition

11.4.2 Market Overview

11.4.3 Flexible Insulation Market, by Material

11.4.4 Flexible Insulation Market, by Insulation Type

11.4.5 Flexible Insulation Market, by Region



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r2irn

