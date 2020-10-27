TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced that it has appointed Ms. Jaimie Donovan to the Board of Directors (“the Board”) of DPM, effective November 1, 2020.



“We are excited to welcome Jaimie Donovan to the Board. With over two decades of mining industry experience, her significant technical and capital markets expertise will be a valuable addition to the Company,” said Jonathan Goodman, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Donovan is a mining engineer with substantial experience in roles spanning operations, technical services, capital allocation and corporate development. She was the Head of Growth and Evaluations for Barrick Gold in North America until March 2019, where she oversaw the evaluation and development of regional investment opportunities. Prior to that, Ms. Donovan held senior positions at Barrick Gold as Vice President of Evaluations, and at Waterton Global Resource Management as a Principal and head of Evaluations. Ms. Donovan has been a Director of Midas Gold Corp. since January 2019.

Ms. Donovan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering (B.Eng.) and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (B.Com. Finance) from the University of Western Australia.

