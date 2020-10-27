TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant update to its gold assay results from its Exploration program. The update details the relationship of the areas sampled from its Exploration program conducted in September, 2020, as reported in a press release dated October 21, 2020.



“Given the known relationship of the Lingman Lake Mine gold zones to the north granite-volcanic contact, our exploration strategy was simple, stake this contact regardless and then explore later. We are excited that the results of this past summers field program have proved the significance of this contact. We now have target areas dispersed along 20.2 kilometers of strike length. With these results, we at Signature are confident that the potential for significant discoveries are extremely high with further exploration. Those areas that received limited prospecting or were not accessible by air remain high priority targets, our work is just beginning,” commented Walter Hanych, P.Geo, President-CEO Signature Resources.

The three areas, which yielded significant grab sample* results, and are referenced in the table below, occur along a 20.2-kilometer strike length and are associated with the granite-volcanic contact. This contact is an important feature, because elements which includes complex folding-shearing, faulting and zones of high silica-quartz veining, felsic intrusions and gold-base metal mineralization are spatially related to it. This relationship characterizes the Lingman Lake mine gold zones. The map below illustrates this relationship.



Target Area Sample No. Au g/t Target Area Sample No. Au g/t 5A FR-012 2.117 3 FR-035 2.044 FR-016 0.696 BK-004 0.342 BK-003 0.432 FR-023 0.186 VL-003 0.244 FR-033 0.162 VL-004 0.211 MC-001 0.192 6



FR-053 1.025 FR-051 0.113 FR-018 0.112



*Grab samples: are typically first pass samples and are selective to observed mineralization. At a reconnaissance prospecting stage, this type of sample is often the only type that can be collected.

Figure 1 - LINGMAN LAKE TARGET MAP.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71309540-c2c9-4071-809d-76617323ada9

Although areas 2 and 5B were prospected, time limitations and overburden conditions hampered prospecting. These areas remain high priority and will be explored in the future.

Area 4 is a high priority area away from the north granite-volcanic contact. Instead it is a structurally complex fold closure zone. The area was not investigated as a suitable helicopter landing site was not available. This area will be prospected in the future and will require an overland access route.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Walter Hanych, P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca , or contact:

Jonathan Held

Chief Financial Officer 416-270-9566

