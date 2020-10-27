VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on ongoing pre-development activities at the Goose Property on its 100%-owned Back River Gold Project (“Back River” or the “Project”) in Nunavut, Canada.



Working under a COVID-19 Operational Framework which utilizes pre-deployment monitoring and testing, a reduced workforce and numerous onsite protective measures, the Project Development team mobilized to site during the first week of July. Work commenced on key initiatives to progress infrastructure as well as to prepare for the construction of an exploration ramp to access the high-grade underground corridor at the Umwelt deposit.

Work commenced on extending the existing all-weather airstrip from 3,000 to 4,500 feet to facilitate the use of large capacity cargo and transport aircraft to support development and future operations. The use of larger aircraft enables the delivery of bulk fuel at a savings of $2.00 per litre, as well as the timely delivery of underground equipment to build the exploration decline and other infrastructure. To date, 53 ATR flights and the first Hercules aircraft of a planned 12 flight delivery program have been successfully received and the extension of the airstrip was completed safely and on schedule.

Major equipment and services for the underground exploration decline and portal workshop structure have been procured at a commitment of approximately C$8m. The majority of this equipment has already been staged in Yellowknife and is in the process of being transferred to site as part of the Hercules delivery program.

Additionally, in preparation for the construction of the exploration ramp, blasting and quarrying was completed to construct network roads connecting key areas within the Project footprint. These roads connect the quarry and existing exploration camp with the future underground mechanical shop and laydown area for the ramp portal. The portal box cut is well underway and is expected to be completed before winter break demobilization in December. Preliminary works are underway for the roads to the settling pond which will be constructed next year.

Detailed engineering for all aspects of the workshop, ramp dewatering, ventilation and utility requirements has been completed and the team is ready to procure the bulk material required for commencement of ramp development in the Winter of 2021.

To see pictures of site activities and progress click this link. https://www.sabinagoldsilver.com/assets/docs/Photo%20Gallery%20Preconstruction%20activities%2020201020.pdf

“We have made considerable advances in our work at the Goose Property this year,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO “Despite COVID-19 restrictions we have accomplished what we set out to do this year, while maintaining the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors at camp. The extension of the airstrip at Goose is particularly important as it enables us to transport bulk fuel and equipment more cost efficiently and with more flexibility. All this work is in preparation for construction of our exploration ramp at Umwelt underground, which will enable us access for continued exploration drilling of the high-grade corridor. Based on the exploration success to-date on this high-grade zone, we believe that further exploration could demonstrate significant positive impact on project economics and production profile if it were to be mined first.”



Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and its listing to enable deposition of tailings on Schedule 2 of the Metals and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations on June 25, 2020. The Company is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

