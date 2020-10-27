Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapeutic; Disease; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 13,386.19 million by 2027 from US$ 8,533.89 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of chronic constipation and increasing number of FDA approvals and drug developments drive the market growth. However, preference for home and herbal remedies hinder the market growth.



Based on therapeutic, the constipation treatment market is segmented into laxatives, chloride channel activators, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonists, GC-C agonists, and 5-HT4 receptor agonists. The laxatives segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, GC-C agonists segment is anticipated to register the highest in the market during the forecast period. The growth of GC-C agonists is expected to grow at fastest growth rate due to rising product developments and product launches in the market.



AbbVie's Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Mallinckrodt Plc; Abbott; Cosmo Pharma; Sanofi; Albireo Pharma, Inc, and AstraZeneca are among the leading companies operating in the constipation treatment market. These companies adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, to meet the rising demand for the constipation treatments and related services. For instance, in July 2020, AbbVie Inc. has a product, MD-7246 a drug to treat constipation associated with irritable bowel syndrome in phase II clinical trial. The drug is formulated to treat constipation in adults, which is expected to serve people and help them in improving their bowel conditions.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Constipation Treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Constipation Treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Constipation Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Constipation Treatment- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Constipation Treatment Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Constipation

5.1.2 Increasing Number of FDA Approvals and Drug Developments

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Preference for Home and Herbal Remedies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Drug Developments for Constipation

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Opioid-induced Constipation (OIC)

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Constipation Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Constipation Treatment Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Constipation Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Constipation Treatment Market Analysis - By Therapeutic

7.1 Overview

7.2 Constipation Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Therapeutic (2019 and 2027), (%)

7.3 Laxatives

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Laxatives: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Chloride Channel Activators

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Chloride Channel Activators: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 GC-C Agonists

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 GC-C Agonists: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Constipation Treatment Market Analysis - By Disease

8.1 Overview

8.2 Constipation Treatment Market Share, by Disease, 2019 and 2027, (%)

8.3 Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Chronic Idiopathic Constipation: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation : Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Opioid-Induced Constipation

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Constipation Treatment Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Constipation Treatment Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Pharmacies: Constipation Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Constipation Treatment Market Analysis And Forecast To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America: Constipation Treatment Market

10.2 Europe: Constipation Treatment Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Constipation Treatment Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Constipation Treatment Market

10.5 South and Central America: Constipation Treatment Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Constipation Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Constipation Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ABBVIE INC.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 BAUSCH HEALTH

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 BAYER AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 MALLINCKRODT

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 ABBOTT

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 SANOFI

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 ALBIREO PHARMA, INC

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 ASTRAZENECA

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ym9bt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900