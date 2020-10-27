EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 27 OCTOBER 2020 at 15.00

The publication dates for Efecte Plc’s financial statements bulletin 2020, half-year report 1-6/2021 and business review on 1-9/2021 have changed.

After the changes, the financial reporting schedule for 2021 will be as follows:

25.2.2021: Complete financial statements on 2020

29.4.2021: Business review on 1-3/2021

16.7.2021: Half-year report on 1-6/2021

27.10.2021: Business review on 1-9/2021

The previously communicated financial reporting schedule for 2021 was as follows:

11.3.2021: Complete financial statements on 2020

29.4.2021: Business review on 1-3/2021

17.8.2021: Half-year report on 1-6/2021

20.10.2021: Business review on 1-9/2021

The annual general meeting is planned to be held on 23.3.2021. The Board of Directors will convene the annual general meeting separately at a later date.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.