MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn , a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, today launched a new version of KeyedIn Projects (KIP) that enables portfolio managers and IT leaders to visualize and track the performance of not just portfolio projects, but also products, strategies or value streams. KeyedIn Projects is a cloud-based software solution that now supports project – and product – portfolio management (PPM).

With the new version 7.2 of KeyedIn Projects, the product is better suited to support large-scale digital and business transformation initiatives, because it allows cross-funding and other relationships among products, projects, strategic goals or value streams to be visualized and reported on from within the solution. It also allows dynamic modelling and matching of demand to capacity to ensure delivery promises can be kept and provides new abilities to easily smooth resource over- and under-utilization.

“Our new version of KeyedIn Projects delivers on true product portfolio management,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer for KeyedIn. “With superior product management capabilities, professionals can now manage and support the ongoing products – with their release cycles, roadmaps and maintenance requests – that continue after the change projects are completed. That product portfolio flexibility is a key capability very few PPM solutions have been able to deliver until now.”

In addition to visualizing and linking new work entity types like products and value streams, other new features in KeyedIn Projects 7.2 include:

Dynamic demand resource modelling, which provides the ability to simulate and then approve different demand scenarios – improving agility at the portfolio level.

A new user-controlled Gantt widget that allows any date-bounded items to be visualized. This widget will have multiple applications, including product roadmaps and combining milestones and task plans across multiple projects and products.

New “drag and drop” resource re-allocation features to rapidly balance utilization.

Extending the innovative, self-service, point-and-click widget interface introduced in version 7.0 to also cover reporting.

KeyedIn Projects 7.2 will be available in November to customers worldwide. For more information about Agile Portfolio Management with KeyedIn, visit https://www.keyedin.com/agile-portfolio-management-software/ .

