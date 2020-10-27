Web meetings, remote access, and managing security threats among top tasks IT professionals are spending more time on
BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn today released findings of a new LogMeIn Central report commissioned to reveal the current state of IT in the new era of remote work. The report, “The Surprising New State of IT in a Remote World: Tackling Challenges and Redefining IT for Future Success” was conducted in partnership with Lab42 and quantifies the impact of COVID-19 on IT roles and priorities for small to medium-sized businesses.
The North American study reveals the massive shift in the day-to-day work of IT professionals, and the broader impact of the transition to remote work for the majority of businesses. The report uncovers how the budgets, priorities, and functions of IT teams at small and medium-sized businesses continue to be shaped by ongoing global upheaval and uncertainty and provides insights into how IT professionals are adapting their roles and teams to these challenges.
Trends and challenges highlighted in the report include:
“Despite the impact many teams experienced from COVID-19 – from budget, to resource allocation, to project priorities – many teams are now more prepared,” said Ian Pitt, Chief Information Officer at LogMeIn. “This data shows that the pandemic has led to improved training for IT and employees, ensuring all employees have the appropriate hardware and software, and even installed multifactor authentication for improved security.”
The report was commissioned by LogMeIn and fielded by market research firm Lab 42 Research LLC. 400 IT and IT Security professionals at organizations ranging from 1 – 3,000 employees, across a variety of industries in the United States and Canada were surveyed. Most survey respondents are IT decision makers, with 95% making some or all decisions regarding new technology for their company. Among the participants are C-level executives (10%), directors and managers (75%), and individual contributors (15%). Nearly all respondents (99%) are partly or solely responsible for implementing new technology for their company. 84% currently have an internal IT role, while 16% have an external IT or Managed Service Provider (MSP) role.
About LogMeIn Central
Part of the LogMeIn Inc. Remote Support portfolio, LogMeIn Central is a pure, cloud-based remote monitoring and management solution enabling IT professionals to effectively monitor, manage and secure their endpoint infrastructure. Whether you have remote employees or endpoints scattered across the globe, LogMeIn Central provides IT organizations with the speed, flexibility and insight needed to increase productivity, reduce IT costs and mitigate risk. Rated the #1 remote access tool for small businesses to manage multiple computers, LogMeIn Central equips every endpoint in your network with premium remote access so you can troubleshoot anytime, anywhere.
About LogMeIn
LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
