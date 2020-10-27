WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyers Edge Platform, a network of food industry supply chain and technology companies, today announced three of its partner companies were named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. This year those companies are Fresh Concepts, InsideTrack, and Sundell & Associates. This is the 4th straight year that one or more of the Buyers Edge Platform companies have been featured on the Inc. 5000 list. The repeated inclusion of Buyers Edge Platform companies on this distinguished list is indicative of the growing role of technology and Group Purchasing Organizations in the foodservice procurement and supply chain industries.



“I am extremely proud of our companies who have stayed committed to developing innovative ways to serve the restaurant and foodservice industries,” said John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, the parent company of Fresh Concepts, InsideTrack and Sundell & Associates. “Buyers Edge Platform is shaping the future of foodservice procurement, by putting an emphasis on the utilization of technology and data to enable smarter, more transparent purchasing. Thousands of restaurants, hotels, casinos and healthcare operators across the country are driving their own success by aligning with our tech-enabled Group Purchasing Network.”

As the foodservice industry’s leading data and spend management platform, InsideTrack is the premier independent audit company servicing casinos, restaurants, hospitality, and colleges and universities. InsideTrack utilizes proprietary technology to grant operators a view into cleaned and normalized purchasing data, which is organized into dashboards and reports that provide insights into how purchasing decisions affect profitability.

Fresh Concept’s Produce Management platform provides operators with four key produce purchasing services: Stable Pricing Contracts, Produce Specifications, Produce Safety and Handling Guidelines, and Recall and Alert Tracking. Operators who purchase produce through Fresh Concepts can ensure the safety of the produce they serve their guests, all while taking advantage of favorable prices and third-party-audited local distribution networks.

A member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Sundell & Associates administers distribution agreements, negotiates new distribution agreements on behalf of operators and distributors, and implements and negotiates deviated pricing with hundreds of manufacturers. Operators benefit from Sundell & Associates' deep knowledge of contractual agreements, coupled with the Buyers Edge Platform’s comprehensive GPO and technology opportunities to save money and boost profitability.

By being named to the Inc. 5000 list, these brands join Buyers Edge Platform client, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants and many other industry leaders who have leveraged technology to disrupt their respective industries.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a network of GPO, Supply Chain and Technology companies that serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice supply chain. The Buyers Edge Platform leverages over $12 Billion in buying power and purchasing data to offer contracts, data services and expertise to operators across all foodservice segments, including independent restaurants, multi-unit restaurants, lodging and hospitality, colleges and universities, casinos and healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the Buyers Edge Platform serves as a hub for data integration opportunities for manufacturers, distributors and other foodservice industry partners, who are able to utilize the Platform.

