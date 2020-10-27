SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Brazil are looking for contact center providers that can offer advanced services such as chat bots and artificial intelligence-powered systems, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Report for Brazil finds local players dominating the Brazil contact center market, although they’re seeing competition from European providers. Outsourced operations at contact centers employ more than one million people in Brazil.

While Brazilian companies are looking for intelligent interactive voice response systems, chat bots, and AI-powered contact centers, the country has a shortage of trained and experienced workers in data science, statistics, and AI programming, the report says.

Nevertheless, “Brazil is witnessing an increase in the use of chat and email contact center services,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Millennials lead the adoption of these digital channels, including social media.”

While voice is still the preferred customer service channel, due to a high number of mobile phones in Brazil, it is quickly losing ground to texting, the report says. WhatsApp is also gaining traction, with many users considering it a complete omnichannel solution.

The contact center market in Brazil covers a broad range of services, including customer service, sales, research, support, tracking, and collections, the report says. In some cases, these services are not well received by customers because of perceived misuse. Customers object to unsolicited sales contacts, often involving many contact attempts from auto-dialer systems.

At the same time, customers in Brazil expect consistent treatment from companies, irrespective of the channel or whether the contact service is outsourced, the report says. The millennial population does not hesitate to cancel service or report poor service on social media channels.

The report also notes that Brazil’s General Data Protection Law will soon go into effect, and it will have a huge impact on contact center operations by limiting several current practices.

Customers in Brazil are increasingly demanding better privacy laws, segmentation of data, and a more customer-centric approach to contact center services, the report adds. Contact centers must redesign their systems and train agents effectively to better resolve problems, it recommends.

The report also recommends increased training because Brazilian customers still demand a human touch to contact center services. Providers and users of contact center services should invest in training and in empowering human agents with behavioral tactics. Contact centers should allow humans and machines to work together seamlessly.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across two quadrants: Digital Operations and AI and Analytics.

The report names AeC, AlmavivA, Atento, Connvert and Teleperformance as leaders in both quadrants and Algar Tech, LIQ, Neobpo and Sercom as leaders in one quadrant. Home Agent and Konecta are both named rising stars in the Digital Operations quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Connvert and Home Agent.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

