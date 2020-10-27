Houston, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, is proud to announce a collaboration with Police One’s PoliceGrantsHelp program, an organization that provides members of the law enforcement community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. This partnership will provide law enforcement agencies either discounted or free help throughout the grant application and writing process, ultimately improving these department’s odds of attaining funding for life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) and drug and alcohol testing equipment.

“Since 1953, with the introduction of the first Alcotest tubes for roadside breath alcohol measurement, Dräger has supported the law enforcement community with our lifesaving technology,” said John Wilson, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for safety solutions in North America. “Our collaboration with PoliceGrantsHelp further strengthens this commitment to safety by enabling officers to get funding for the resources they need to perform their daily tasks and help protect our communities.”

PoliceGrantsHelp has helped departments secure more than $250 million in funding to date, and is one of the ways Police One and its partners give back to support the law enforcement community.

For customized grant help and assistance in obtaining drug and alcohol testing products click here, and for assistance in obtaining PPE products click here.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

