Half Moon Bay, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, the global, digital community for the top women in business, is partnering with Valence, the global community for Black professionals, to accelerate its ability to champion Black women to the top ranks of leadership. 120 Black women professionals from Valence will become members of Athena Alliance, sponsored by Scott and Jane Maxwell. This partnership will establish the Valence Fellowship with Athena, a new fund dedicated to helping underrepresented women ascend in their careers.

“Athena is dedicated to ensuring that C-suites and boardrooms around the world mimic the communities they serve. To achieve this, we need more Black women and other underrepresented groups in Athena – so we can champion these incredible women all the way to the top,” said Coco Brown, Athena founder and CEO. “Valence offers a cutting-edge community experience for some of the world’s leading Black professionals, a perfect complement to Athena’s community of the top women in business.”

“Valence is eager to partner with leading organizations who are doing the work to ensure professional advancement opportunities for Black Professionals,” said Emily Slade, co-founder of Valence.“Building this bridge with Athena’s community of powerful women leaders amplifies both of our missions.”

The women professionals from Valence will join Athena at zero cost, sponsored entirely by the Valence Fellowship with Athena. Through Athena’s platform and digital community, created exclusively for senior executive women around the world, Valence executive women can access community, Virtual Salon events, a dynamic Learning Library and a range of board and CxO opportunities.

“Athena has a proven track record of helping women leaders access opportunity and advance,” noted Scott Maxwell, founder and Managing Partner of OpenView Venture Partners, who sponsored the fund. “They’ve managed to integrate the concepts of community, learning and access to opportunity and offer them together in a seamless and scalable way. I am eager to share in their dedication, and I’m confident that Valence is the right community for them to discover even more talented women executives. I’ve advised and guided both the founders of Athena and Valence over the years with incredible enthusiasm for what I’ve seen them build. Being able to support them to come together in this way is an honor, as I believe they are both incredible forces for action and progress in an area that deserves the world’s attention.”

Athena works with a range of forward-thinking companies, CEOs and investment firms to elevate senior women leaders. From custom executive development programs to independent board director recruitment and group memberships, Athena can create, or augment, executive development and career transformation.

About Athena Alliance

Athena is a community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.com

About Valence

Valence is a tech platform that connects, showcases, and empowers the global Black professional community. Members have exclusive access to discover and pursue new career opportunities, and businesses with great cultures and initiatives related to diversity gain access to an unrivaled network of talent. Join by signing up at www.valence.community

###

Joanna Furlong Athena Alliance 480-227-2752 joanna@athenaalliance.org