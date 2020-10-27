CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, an award-winning professional learning platform, today announced it has been named to Training Industry’s 2020 List of Top Training Companies™ for the learning management system (LMS) sector of the learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



BenchPrep’s selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20™ LMS Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Quality of LMS user and administrative services

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Number and strength of clients

Geographic reach

Company size and growth potential



“As pioneers in the Ed tech space, we have played an integral role in the digital transformation of many learning companies and are honored to be recognized in the top 20 by Training Industry, especially considering there are over 700 vendors in the space,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO, BenchPrep. “This award underscores our commitment to enable our customers to drive revenue, engage learners, and reduce operational complexities.”

BenchPrep’s online learning platform has been helping education and training organizations move into the digital world by increasing learner engagement, improving outcomes, and driving additional revenue for the last 10 years. BenchPrep has helped over 6 million learners attain academic and professional success. The Company also launched its second product in its history this year, BenchPrep Engage, designed to address the problem of knowledge loss encountered over time by learners.

“Springer Publishing is proud to partner with BenchPrep on our mission to provide our learners with a robust, personalized pathway to success,” Suzanne Toppy, Editorial Director, Springer Publishing, added. “We’re thrilled to see BenchPrep receive this award from Training Industry – there are many vendors to consider in the LMS space, and this award is proof we made the right decision.”

The full 2020 Top Training Learning Management System Companies List can be found, here.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a pioneer in the modern learning space, digitally transforming professional learning for corporations, credentialing bodies, associations and training companies for over a decade. With an award-winning, learner-centric, cloud-based platform, BenchPrep enables learning organizations to deliver the best digital experience to drive learning outcomes and increase revenue. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more, visit www.benchprep.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

