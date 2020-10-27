Dublin, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network), Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5%.
Increasing electronic content per vehicle, adoption of new safety features, development in V2X cybersecurity, and increasing vehicle management & connectivity features are fuelling factors for the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market.
The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.
The body control & comfort segment dominates the automotive cybersecurity market. The segment comprises multiple sub-applications such as TPMS, lighting, seat control, HVAC, and start-stop module. These sub-applications are getting in several vehicles. Body control & comfort systems require the maximum number of electronics in a vehicle. Body electronics cover a wide variety of applications inside the passenger compartment, which include automatic HVAC control, seat position, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, dimming mirrors, and antifogging windshield systems.
Drivers look for a high level of comfort, safety, efficiency, and consumer features in their vehicles. Premium cars are equipped with various comfort and convenience sensors. The whole data is stored by multiple control units, which needs to be protected against any vulnerability. The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.
Increasing number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for an in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity.
The in-vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. OEMs are trying to offer modern features in vehicles based on consumer demand. These new features create opportunities for hackers to perform cyber-attacks on vehicles. Thus, OEMs are focusing on getting customized cybersecurity solutions from the supply side that would create confidence among OEMs while selling or branding their vehicles. OEMs and automotive cybersecurity solution providers are currently working toward developing security solutions and are at an early stage of designing electronic content. Increasing the number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for the in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity.
Flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive cybersecurity market.
Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive cybersecurity market. Also, Asia Pacific is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. The Asia Pacific region comprises of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of populations hence are the potential market for the automotive industry. Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea, which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive.
Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles. Future vehicles in this region need to be fitted with advanced features. This helped the Asia Pacific to dominate the market for automotive cybersecurity. The automotive sector contributes heavily in the GDP of these countries. The government of these countries are also focusing on increasing share of the automotive sector in the national GDP.
The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
4.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type
4.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
4.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type
4.6 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
4.7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type
4.8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and a Growing Number of Connected Cars
5.2.1.2 Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection
5.2.1.3 Growth of the V2X Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions
5.2.2.2 Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Cloud-Based Applications in the Automotive Industry
5.2.3.2 Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders
5.2.4.2 Time Lag in the Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Trends Impacting Customer's Business
5.7 Regulatory Landscape
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
6 Impact Analysis: COVID-19
6.1 Introduction to COVID-19
6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment
6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Industry
6.5 Oem Announcements
6.6 Impact on Vehicle Production and Sales
6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Cybersecurity Market
7 Technology Analysis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Threats & Solutions
7.3 Cybersecurity for Intelligent Transportation System
7.4 System-On-Chip & Automotive Cybersecurity
7.5 Key Opinion from Industry Experts
8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
8.1.2 Research Methodology for Application Type Segment
8.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
8.3 Operational Data
8.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type
8.4.1 Telematics
8.4.1.1 Telematics Help Track the Location of Vehicles and Its Automated Interface with Law Enforcement Agencies Reduces Response Time
8.4.2 Communication Systems
8.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Ecus in Vehicles Boost the Requirement of Communication Protocols
8.4.3 Adas & Safety
8.4.3.1 Vehicle Passenger Safety Mandates Boost the Adas & Safety Systems Segment
8.4.4 Infotainment
8.4.4.1 Increasing Popularity and Introduction of Modern Features to Drive the Infotainment System Segment
8.4.5 Body Control & Comfort
8.4.5.1 Increased Control Units Inside Body Control & Comfort System in Vehicles Drive the Market
8.4.6 Powertrain Systems
8.4.6.1 Increasing Popularity of Modern Transmission to Drive the Powertrain System Market
9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
9.1.2 Research Methodology for Offering Segment
9.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
9.3 Operational Data
9.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
9.4.1 Hardware
9.4.1.1 Capability to Protect Vehicles from Unauthorized Access is Driving the Hardware Segment
9.4.2 Software
9.4.2.1 Increasing Complexity of In-Vehicle Architecture Expected to Drive the Demand for Software Cybersecurity Solutions
10 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
10.1.2 Research Methodology for Form Type Segment
10.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
10.3 Operational Data
10.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Form Type
10.4.1 In-Vehicle
10.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Ecus and Increasing Complexity of Communication Protocols to Drive the Market for In-Vehicle Segment of Automotive Cybersecurity
10.4.2 External Cloud Services
10.4.2.1 Increasing Cloud Connectivity Features Drive the Demand for External Cloud Services
11 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
11.1.2 Research Methodology
11.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
11.3 Operational Data
11.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
11.4.1 Application Security
11.4.1.1 Proliferation of Gateways and Telematics in Connected Vehicles Increases the Demand for Application Cybersecurity Solutions
11.4.2 Wireless Network Security
11.4.2.1 Advancement in Information Technology Drive the Wireless Security Market
11.4.3 Endpoint Security
11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Vehicular Esim, Mobile Network Connectivity to Increase the Market for Endpoint Security
12 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Approach
12.1 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)
12.2 Security Operation Center (SOC)
12.2.1 Used Cases of Security Operations Center
13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
13.1.2 Research Methodology for the Vehicle Type Segment
13.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
13.3 Operational Data
13.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type
13.4.1 Passenger Vehicles
13.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
13.4.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
14 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting
14.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Application Type Segment
14.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
14.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Electric Vehicle Application Type
14.3.1 Charging Management
14.3.2 Telematics
14.3.3 Communication Systems
14.3.4 Battery Management & Powertrain Systems
14.3.5 Infotainment
14.3.6 Adas & Safety
14.3.7 Body Control & Comfort
15 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 Assumptions
15.1.2 Research Methodology for Region
15.2 Opinions from Industry Experts
15.3 Regional Analysis
15.4 Asia-Pacific
15.5 Europe
15.6 North America
15.7 Rest of the World (Row)
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Evaluation Framework
16.3 Market Ranking Analysis
16.4 Market Share Analysis
16.5 Company Evaluation Matrix for Established Companies
16.5.1 Stars
16.5.2 Emerging Leaders
16.5.3 Pervasive
16.5.4 Emerging Companies
16.6 Winners & Tail-Enders
16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix for Startups
16.7.1 Progressive Companies
16.7.2 Responsive Companies
16.7.3 Dynamic Companies
16.7.4 Starting Blocks
16.8 Key Strategies by Top Players in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 New Product Developments
16.9.2 Expansions
16.9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/Supply Contracts
16.10 Key Industry Insights
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Continental
17.2 Robert Bosch
17.3 Harman International
17.4 Denso Corporation
17.5 Aptiv
17.6 Garrett Advancing Motion
17.7 Renesas
17.8 Nxp Semiconductors
17.9 Lear Corporation
17.10 Vector Informatik
17.11 Top Five Startups
17.11.1 Karamba Security
17.11.2 Arilou Technologies
17.11.3 Saferide Technologies
17.11.4 Guardknox Cyber Technologies
17.11.5 Upstream Security
17.12 Other Major Solution Providers
17.12.1 North America
17.12.1.1 Symantec Corporation
17.12.1.2 Airbiquity
17.12.1.3 Green Hills Software
17.12.1.4 Blackberry Certicom
17.12.1.5 Real-Time Innovations (Rti)
17.12.2 Europe
17.12.2.1 Irdeto
17.12.2.2 STMicroelectronics
17.12.2.3 Id Quantique
17.12.2.4 Idnomic
17.12.2.5 Avl Software and Functions
17.12.2.6 Combitech
17.12.3 Asia-Pacific
17.12.3.1 Trillium Secure
17.12.3.2 Autocrypt
17.12.4 Rest of the World
17.12.4.1 Autotalks
17.12.4.2 Cybellum Technologies
17.12.4.3 C2A Security
17.12.4.4 Cymotive Technologies
18 Appendix
18.1 Discussion Guide
18.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
18.3 Available Customizations
18.4 Related Reports
18.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apsg8m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: