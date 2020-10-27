New York, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797850/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acoustic & Vibration segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Electric Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Electric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Duracote Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Triumph Group, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace SA

Zotefoams PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797850/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Overview

Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Aircraft Thermal Acoustic Insulation

Insulation Types

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Ceramic-based Materials



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aircraft Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Lightweight

Insulators

Manufacturers Focus on Advanced Acoustic

Rise in Demand for Fire Resistant Materials

Growth in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries Props the Demand for

Insulation Materials

Rise in Passenger Traffic Pulls the Demand for Insulation

Materials in Air Craft Industry

Focus on Aeroacoustics Drives Demand for High Performance

Materials

Global Air Traffic passenger Growth 2016-2019

Foamed Plastics - The Dominant Material

Industry Focuses on Thermo-acoustic Insulation Blankets for

Aircrafts

Rise in Demand for Materials with Low Thermal Conductivity

Drive to Develop Advanced Thermal Acoustic Materials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aircraft Insulation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aircraft Insulation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aircraft Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Thermal (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Thermal (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Thermal (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Acoustic & Vibration (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Acoustic & Vibration (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Acoustic & Vibration (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Electric (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Electric (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Electric (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Foamed Plastics (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Foamed Plastics (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Foamed Plastics (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Fiberglass (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Fiberglass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Fiberglass (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Mineral Wool (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Mineral Wool (Material) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Mineral Wool (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Ceramic-based Materials (Material) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Ceramic-based Materials (Material) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Ceramic-based Materials (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Aircraft Insulation Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aircraft Insulation Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 29: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Aircraft Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Aircraft Insulation Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Aircraft Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Aircraft Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Aircraft Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Aircraft Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Aircraft Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Aircraft Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Aircraft Insulation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Aircraft Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Aircraft Insulation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Aircraft Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Aircraft Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Aircraft Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Aircraft Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Aircraft Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Aircraft Insulation Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Aircraft Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Aircraft Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Aircraft Insulation Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: French Aircraft Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Aircraft Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: German Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Aircraft Insulation Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: German Aircraft Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Aircraft Insulation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Aircraft Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aircraft

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Aircraft Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Aircraft Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Aircraft Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Aircraft Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Aircraft Insulation Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Aircraft Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Aircraft Insulation Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Aircraft Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Aircraft Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 99: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Aircraft Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Aircraft Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Aircraft Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Aircraft Insulation Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Australian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 113: Aircraft Insulation Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Aircraft Insulation Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Aircraft Insulation Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Aircraft Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Aircraft Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Aircraft Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Aircraft Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 126: Aircraft Insulation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Insulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Aircraft Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Insulation Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Aircraft Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aircraft Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 140: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Aircraft Insulation Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Aircraft Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 146: Argentinean Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Aircraft Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Aircraft Insulation Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Aircraft Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Aircraft Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Mexican Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Aircraft Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Aircraft Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Aircraft Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Aircraft Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Aircraft Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Aircraft Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Aircraft Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Aircraft Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Aircraft Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Aircraft Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Aircraft Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Israeli Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Aircraft Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Aircraft Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aircraft Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 191: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Aircraft Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Aircraft Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Aircraft Insulation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Aircraft Insulation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Aircraft Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Aircraft Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Aircraft Insulation Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Aircraft Insulation Market in Africa in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 209: Aircraft Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 210: African Aircraft Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001