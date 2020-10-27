CareCloud’s solutions will further modernize the school’s outpatient centers and enhance clinical operations for its post-graduate residency program

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that Barry University’s School of Podiatric Medicine is live with MTBC's CareCloud solutions, including revenue cycle management services (RCM), practice management (PM) software, electronic health records (EHR), and patient experience solutions. CareCloud's platform will promote operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness at the University's outpatient podiatry centers.

"At the Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute, providing state-of-the-art care and treatment for disorders of the foot and ankle, and a first-class patient experience, are our trademarks,” said Dr. Steven Becker, Clinics Administrator. “We are pleased to work with CareCloud to further enhance the patient experience with a new electronic health record platform, including an engaging, interactive patient portal and quick and easy online appointment scheduling.”

By implementing CareCloud's full suite of RCM , EHR , and PM solutions , the University's podiatry clinics will streamline clinical and operational workflows, enrich the overall patient experience, and identify and capture lost revenue opportunities. Each year, over 150 podiatry students participate in Barry University's curriculum, and each one will have the opportunity to experience CareCloud's robust clinical and operational solutions.

"More than 50 podiatrist students graduate from Barry University each year, and we are honored to provide the operational and clinical technology that supports the training of these future physicians," said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. "It is our mission to enable Barry University to maintain a growing, profitable clinic that, in turn, produces successful and well-trained Doctors of Podiatric Medicine."

CareCloud is committed to supporting healthcare providers with cloud-based clinical, financial, and administrative software and services that enhance practice operations. Barry University is a prime example of such a partnership, not only leveraging CareCloud’s state-of-the-art tools to boost revenues but utilizing podiatric-specific features to enrich patient care.

About Barry University

Barry University is located in Miami Shores, Florida, and is a private, Catholic institution with a history of academic excellence in the Dominican tradition. Founded in 1940, the University enrolls approximately 7,500 students across undergraduate and graduate programs. The School of Podiatric Medicine was founded in 1985 with the purpose of graduating competent podiatric physicians qualified to enter post-graduate training. This is accomplished by excellence in podiatric medical education, fostering life-long learning, expressing a commitment to social justice by serving the local and global community through patient care, and encouraging research and innovation that promotes the common good.

For additional information about Barry University, visit our website at www.barry.edu . To learn more about the School of Podiatric Medicine, visit www.barry.edu/podiatry .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

