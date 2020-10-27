MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) (“Arca Continental” or “AC”), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 (“3Q20” and “9M20”).
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|3Q20
|3Q19
|Variation %
|Total Beverage Volume (MUC)
|554.7
|587.4
|-5.6%
|Net Sales
|44,811
|42,415
|5.6%
|EBITDA
|8,642
|8,024
|7.7%
|Net Income
|2,744
|2,733
|0.4%
|Total Beverage Volume includes jug water
|Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA
|EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses
3Q20 HIGHLIGHTS
9M20 HIGHLIGHTS
COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
"Focused on developing actions to counteract the effects of the pandemic in our territories, during the quarter we promoted an affordable product portfolio with a flexible price/pack architecture, supported by an agile execution at the point of sale. This enabled to grow our revenue by 5.6% and EBITDA by 7.7%, with a strong performance of our operations in Mexico and the U.S.,” stated Arturo Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.
“Furthermore, we maintain our full commitment to provide support for our associates and customers in the face of the current economic challenges, while at the same time, improving our commercial capabilities by deploying digital initiatives and operating discipline to deliver profitable results for our shareholders,” he added.
ESG
RECENT EVENTS
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 94 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker “AC”. For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com
