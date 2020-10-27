New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Grocery Market By End Users (Individuals, Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises)); By Type (Indirect, and Direct); By Product Type (Food Grains, Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dry and Baking Products, Beverages, and Others); By Business Model (Delivery, and Takeaway); By Platform (Web-Based, and App-Based); By Purchase Type(One-time Purchase, and Subscription): North America Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the North America e-grocery market in 2019 was approximately USD 30,879.1 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% and is anticipated to reach around USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026.

E-grocery involves the purchase of fresh and processed food through online platforms. People today prefer to shop online since it is easy and provides a large selection of products. The ordered products are delivered in a short time at the consumer's doorstep. In addition, consumers can keep track of their expenditures.

The growing workforce along with their hectic schedules provides businesses with the ability to set up online food stores. Consumers are increasingly aware of the numerous shopping patterns emerging in society with the evolving technology and the growing penetration of internet services. Moreover, brands offering premium services such as same-day delivery of products or delivery of products within one hour are triggering the market demand in recent years. Additionally, the rise in the omnichannel approach among the grocers is significantly influencing the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the freshness of fruits and vegetables, and high delivery charges curb the demand for the market in recent times. Furthermore, the implementation of voice-enabled technology is expected to increase e-grocery sales.

The penetration of the internet had played a vital role in connecting people in various ways. The internet has greatly helped to shorten the gap between people and their prospects. Additionally, rapid urbanization has elevated the working population. They are more prone towards online grocery shopping due to their hectic schedules. Moreover, traditional grocery requires hours, to pay the bill in counters, while online grocery saves time. Therefore, consumer preference towards e-grocery owing to such factors is increasing the market demand in recent years. Although, online grocery looks promising when compared to other products available online it faces rather different challenges such as lack of physical evidence and verification of the products. Furthermore, advances in technology and a rise in omnichannel marketing and sales are expected to increase the market demand in upcoming years.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the North America e-grocery market, but not restricted to include are 7-Eleven, Inc., ALDI, Amazon.com, Inc., Beelivery, Fresh Direct, LLC., Google LLC, Instacart, Postmates Inc., Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Companies, Target Corporation, Kroger Co., and Walmart among others.

The e-grocery market share research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the e-grocery industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the e-grocery industry includes the complete classification of all the major countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

North America e-grocery market has been segmented into end-users, type, product type, business model, platform, purchase type, and region. The end-user segment has been classified into individuals and organizations. The organization has been categorized into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises in terms of the organization size. The individual segment had accounted for the largest share in North America e-grocery market in 2019. It is due to the diversification of product choices and subscription options for daily items like vegetables and diaries are supporting the market growth. Based on type, the market has been divided into indirect, and direct. The direct applications dominated the market growth as these are provided by the hyper and supermarket stores.

Based on product type, the market has been segregated into food grains, bread, bakery and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, dry and baking products, and beverages among others. Bread, bakery, and dairy products are leading the market growth. The business model is of two types that are delivery, and takeaway. The delivery segment has accounted for the highest market share as it is convenient and preferred by the customers.

On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into web-based, and app-based. The app-based segment dominated the e-grocery market owing to the increasing number of smartphone users in this region. Furthermore, the purchase type has been bifurcated into a one-time purchase and subscription. The subscription segment has accounted for the largest market share as the subscription models can be customized based on the requirements of the customers.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed into U.S., Canada, and Mexico regions. In this region, U.S. is leading the market as most of the online suppliers in the United States provide same-day delivery options and also the availability of a huge number of online grocers such as Walmart, FreshDirect, LLC, and AmazonFresh among others.

This report segments the North America e-grocery market as follows:

North America E-Grocery Market: By End Users Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Individuals

Organization Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



North America E-Grocery Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Indirect

Direct

North America E-Grocery Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Food Grains

Bread, Bakery, and Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Dry and Baking Products

Beverages

Others

North America E-Grocery Market: By Business Model Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Delivery

Takeaway

North America E-Grocery Market: By Platform Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Web-Based

App-Based

North America E-Grocery Market: By Purchase Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

One-time Purchase

Subscription

North America E-Grocery Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the North America e-Grocery market is set to grow annually at a CAGR rate of 19.0%. In 2019, the market is valued at around USD 30,880 Million and is expected to reach around USD 114,925 Million by 2026.

On basis of the end-user segment, the ‘individual’ segment dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. The individual segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the projected years and estimated to register USD 91,132.4 Million by 2026.

On basis of the type segment, the ‘indirect’ type dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment will grow at a CAGR rate of 20.9% over the forecast period. This segment generated is valued at around USD 16,126.0 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 73,814.5 Million by 2026.

On basis of product type segment, ‘bread, bakery, and dairy products’ dominated the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment will grow at a CAGR rate of 19.1% over the forecast period.

As per our primary respondents, the United States region accounted for the highest market share in the North America e-Grocery market in 2019. This segment generated revenues worth USD 29,402.7 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 110,434.9 Million by 2026

