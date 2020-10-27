Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue are partnering with the John R. Peterson Foundation to fly over 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, making Paws Across the Pacific the largest pet rescue flight in history. Photo Credit: Lanai Cat Sanctuary

Seattle, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and Wings of Rescue to fly over 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, making Paws Across the Pacific the largest pet rescue flight in history. These healthy and loving pets are being moved from overcrowded pet shelters on five islands across the state and then flown to shelters in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana where they’ll be quickly adopted into loving forever homes.

“Pet shelters in Hawaii are in a COVID-19 crisis. Normal operations have been affected by months of shut down, economic downturn, limited hours, and routine flights to mainland halted,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “The Paws Across the Pacific flight is urgently needed to make space in Hawaii’s shelters for at-risk pets who otherwise wouldn’t be able to receive necessary care to survive.”

On October 28, Paws Across the Pacific will board more than 600 shelter dogs and cats on a chartered Hercules C-130 plane that will make stops on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii islands. Hawaii shelter partners include Kauai Humane Society, Hawaiian Humane Society, Lanai Cat Sanctuary, Hawaii Island Humane Society, Maui Humane Society and Aloha `Ilio Rescue.

The Hercules C-130 with the over 2,400 furry paws is scheduled to arrive at Seattle’s Boeing Field on the morning of October 29, where pet shelters and rescue groups will pick them up, while 120 of the shelter pets continue their journey to Walla Walla and Coeur d’Alene. Mainland shelter partners include: PAWS, The NOAH Center, Seattle Humane, Humane Society of Skagit Valley, Kitsap Humane, Oregon Humane Society, Humane Society for Southwest Washington, Kootenai Humane Society, Seattle Area Feline Rescue, TRACS, SpokAnimal, Blue Mountain Humane Society, and Embrace a Discarded Animal Society.

The Paws Across the Pacific airlift is being conducted in coordination with the Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association to ensure the safety and health of pets on the flight. In addition to flying pets to their new families, Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site are providing enrichment and critical medical supplies to assist the shelters and the sheltered pets of Hawaii.

Paws Across the Pacific is made possible with support from the John R. Peterson Foundation, The Animal Rescue Site, Banfield Foundation, VCA Charities, Royal Canin, PEDIGREE Foundation, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Petco Foundation, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance & Foundation, Air Charter Service, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, MuttNation Foundation, Kamaka Air Cargo, and Jackson Galaxy.

To learn more about Paws Across the Pacific visit: greatergood.org

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wings of Rescue

Wings of Rescue is a donation-based charity flying large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to brick and mortar shelters where there is empty kennel space and where no local shelter pets are displaced by the flights. Since it began to “Let The Fur Fly” in 2012, Wings of Rescue has flown more than 40,000 pets to safety. To donate, please visit www.wingsofrescue.org/donate.

