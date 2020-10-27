Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global 3D Cell Culture Market size was pegged at $1.23 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.72 by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, major segments, top investment pockets, players’ positioning, and competitive scenario.

Shift in preference toward 3D cell cultures for cancer research, surge in investments for R&D activities and 2D techniques, and increase in demand for organ transplant drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market. On the other hand, high implementation costs and irregularity in 3D cell culture outcomes restrain the market growth. At the same time, rapid technological advancements are anticipated to usher a number of opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The lockdown all across the world has led to an unreliable and disturbed supply chain as well as shortage of human resources.

The demand for 3D cell culture, on the other hand, has witnessed a growth in order to develop new therapies against novel coronavirus.

Research related to stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine revealed hopeful results against the Coronavirus.

Based on product, the market is categorized into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips, and services. The scaffold-based platforms segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. At the same time, the microchips segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. The contract research laboratories segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the academic institutes segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

Based on region, the North America region held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the total revenue. On the other hand, the global market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyses the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Key market players in the report include 3D Biotek, LLC, Avantor, Inc., Advanced Biomatrix, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, InSphero AG, Corning Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Synthecon, Incorporated.





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.





