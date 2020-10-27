Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inket Press at PostcardMania, a marketing company in Clearwater, Florida, one of the first since the LED UV inkjet production press launched in June.

The addition of the KM-1e expands PostcardMania's commercial printing fleet to five presses, including two traditional offset presses, two KM-1 LED UV inkjet presses and now the new AccurioJet KM-1e. The company needed an additional press to handle the volume of growth they were experiencing. After considering other production solutions offered by Konica Minolta competitors, the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV inkjet technology once again stood out for its high uptime and the fact that no digital paper or pre-treatment of paper was needed. Sheet size, offset grade paper, proven performance, and service were also significant factors in the decision, as well as the ability to run jobs in house that were previously outsourced.

"Being in a position to acquire the latest and greatest in printing technology is a huge achievement on any normal day, but to be able to do it at a time like this — just months after a pandemic started wreaking havoc on businesses nationwide — is a testament to the amazing staff we have here,” said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "With the KM-1e, we'll be able to sustain this growth rate going forward. More importantly, that means we can now help more business owners grow their businesses and thrive in any economy.”

“Konica Minolta has established itself in North America as the partner of choice for market leaders like PostcardMania who are seeking the best production inkjet technology to help their customers’ business expand and grow,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial Print and Production Print. “Approximately 90% of our KM-1 press placements are with new customers due to the proven benefits of UV inkjet technology. PostcardMania's investment in the brand new AccurioJet KM-1e as their third AccurioJet KM-1 press is the best statement of proven technology.”

The AccurioJet KM-1e is the next generation of Konica Minolta's hallmark KM-1 press, which debuted in 2016 and is widely considered the leader in commercial digital printing technology. Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 is often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” of printing for its versatility with substrates from 50 lb offset up to 24 point board, packaging and synthetic applications. The KM-1e successor, which includes a brand new generation of Konica Minolta inkjet heads, also benefits from Konica Minolta’s unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The technology uniquely self-freezes ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior color stability and consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints.

