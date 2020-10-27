Redwood City, CA October 27, 2020, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven optimization for cloud applications, today announced that it has been recognized in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing(1)’ report.

To optimize cloud apps, Opsani measures a service’s baseline to learn how both the application and its environment perform. As the AI service runs, Opsani ML engines tune performance parameters until the application and the environment are delivering the Opsani Best service mark, the lowest operational cost for that service.

Opsani optimizes services on Kubernetes, EC2, Azure, GCP and any other cloud platforms to get the lowest cost possible while delivering the performance that customers demand.

According to the Gartner report, “Innovation in cloud computing continues to accelerate at a rapid pace in cloud infrastructure and platform services. CIOs should assess these Cool Vendors, who are disrupting the cloud market with their innovative approach in enabling operationalization of cloud-native platforms.”

“It’s great to see our solution is a game-changer for SaaS-based businesses that need to gain control of their services’ performance, and the rising cloud costs associated with them,” said Ross Schibler, Co-founder and CEO, Opsani. “Too often, optimizing the production part of the CI/CD equation is neglected, resulting in sub-optimal user experiences and increased costs from over-provisioning, and because tuning applications has become too complex without the help of machines. We’ve automated this function so people can get back to the creative aspects of adding value to their organizations.”

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

