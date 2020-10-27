IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 holiday shopping season, which kicked-off earlier than ever this year, is poised to break records for online sales. Parcel Pending by Quadient, the leading provider of package management solutions for residential, commercial, retail and university properties in the United States and Canada, today announced its predictions for the top trends of the 2020 gift-giving season.
“Online sales are soaring at record highs. This is truly going to be unlike any holiday season we have ever seen before in terms of unprecedented, high volumes of packages,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending.
In fact, Salesforce estimates that as much as $6 billion of U.S. retail spending, which typically occurs during Cyber Week in November, will take place this month. Additionally, Deloitte expects holiday e-commerce sales to increase by up to 35 percent compared to last year generating up to $196 billion.
“This holiday season, consumers are shopping much earlier than ever and they’re doing it digitally so retailers need to offer a seamless, safe and contact-free BOPIS experience. This is where our smart lockers come into play,” continued Torres. “Our Buy Online, Pick-up In Locker solution helps retailers enhance their customer experience, save valuable staff time and drive additional purchases – all of which are key during this gift-giving time of year.”
Parcel Pending’s 2020 Holiday Shopping Trends Predictions:
“Many of our multifamily partners have experienced year-over-year package volume increases between 60 to 67 percent this year,” explained Torres. “We expect that year-round, holiday-like package volume will continue in 2021 and want to remind communities that it is not too late to invest in a smart locker solution. Our proptech solution is designed to improve the resident experience, deter package theft, save staff time and drive resident retention so it’s a win-win for property managers and residents.”
