MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading insurance tech provider, Zywave, today announced the expansion of its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) offering with the launch of Zywave CPQ – P&C, a new solution within its cloud-based platform that efficiently gathers quotes for commercial lines of coverage across multiple carriers. Zywave CPQ – P&C provides a streamlined method for entering application data and submitting it electronically to multiple carriers. Once submitted, agents will instantly receive a multi-quote policy comparison, which applicants can then use to select their new or renewal policy.



“Anyone who has quoted commercial lines knows the process is traditionally extremely inefficient and time-consuming,” said Eric Rentsch, Zywave’s senior vice president of product management. “We are thrilled to bring this solution to market, which will enable users to automate that process and receive accurate quotes from carriers almost instantaneously, saving time and increasing profitability while also enabling customers to make smarter, more strategic policy decisions.”

Zywave CPQ – P&C offers a variety of premier features to create an unprecedented user experience through each step of the commercial quoting process:

Configure : Simplify tedious data entry by moving from redundant paper forms and PDFs into intuitive and intelligent online data entry, including extensive integration with ACORD Forms, helping users pre-populate forms that can be sent to carriers or clients directly

: Simplify tedious data entry by moving from redundant paper forms and PDFs into intuitive and intelligent online data entry, including extensive integration with ACORD Forms, helping users pre-populate forms that can be sent to carriers or clients directly Price : Run multiple lines of coverage from different carriers, including business owner policy (BOP), workers’ compensation, umbrella and commercial auto, then present and compare coverages and quotes from different carriers

: Run multiple lines of coverage from different carriers, including business owner policy (BOP), workers’ compensation, umbrella and commercial auto, then present and compare coverages and quotes from different carriers Quote: Access pricing and bind quotes directly from 15+ and counting major national and regional carriers, and track progress



Zywave CPQ – P&C is powered by a partnership with Semsee, the leading automated commercial quoting solution for agents. Under an exclusive agreement, the Semsee solution has been fully integrated into the Zywave user workflow and can be accessed through Zywave platform to provide an integrated and seamless user experience.

“Our partnership with Zywave is an exciting opportunity to help bring a fully integrated platform to P&C agencies that will provide a more efficient and effective workflow,” said Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO of Semsee. “With our technologies combined, the powerful solution will automate processes, add value and enable users to significantly grow their commercial business.”

“Zywave is committed to bringing our customers the best and most expansive solutions in the industry, whether that be through our internal research and development work, strategic acquisitions or through partnerships like this one,” added Rentsch. “We’re all about growth. We innovate so, in turn, we can provide the tech required for our partners to realize exponential business growth.”

Zywave CPQ – P&C is the commercial expansion of the company’s existing CPQ offering, the industry’s only end-to-end, integrated quoting and proposal solution for employee benefits brokers, which was introduced in July 2020.

To learn more about Zywave CPQ – P&C, visit www.zywave.com/sales-cloud/zywave-cpq-pc.

About Semsee

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.