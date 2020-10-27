Press release 2019-10-27

ArcAroma is now starting an evaluation of juiceCEPT® in full operation at a global carrot juice producer, based in Poland. The evaluation has been postponed from September until now due to Covid-19 and its effect on the harvesting of carrots. The harvest has now begun and all preparations for the start-up have been completed. ArcAroma will be on site to conduct an operator training and participate in the start-up next week. During the harvest season, the unit's ability to contribute to increased extraction of beta carotene and improved sensory quality will be evaluated.



After the evaluation period, the producer has the opportunity to buy one juiceCEPT® unit for EUR 284,000. The producer currently produces both fresh juice, concentrate and purees and is a global supplier of technology-based natural ingredients, systems and integrated solutions for the food and beverage industry.

The juiceCEPT® application streamlines the extraction process when pressing fruit, berries and vegetables with an expected extraction increase of between 5 to 10%. In addition to increased quantity, the amount of nutrients, vitamins and enzymes increases, while color and fragrance also improve. The heat effect of the treatment is low and the heating is limited to 1-3 degrees Celsius. The juiceCEPT® application meets the growing health trend in the food industry and the growth opportunities are good.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT® platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.