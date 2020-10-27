SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, is continuing to offer hard-of-hearing people who need captions to use the telephone more choices in phone installations during COVID-19. CaptionCall provides essential communication services that keep people with hearing loss connected to family, friends, and associates.



“With the pandemic and social distancing guidelines in place, we wanted to alleviate customer concerns,” notes Scott Wood, CEO of CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service. “We have re-structured the way we provide these essential services. We offer self-guided phone installations and have implemented the highest level of safety protocols for our trainers who install and support customers’ phones. Our priority is to always keep our customers safe and connected to the outside world, which, during COVID-19, is more important than ever.”

Customers can choose self-guided, remotely guided, or in-person installation of phones by local CaptionCall representatives who follow current COVID-19 guidelines, including the wearing of masks. In addition, as many people with hearing loss read lips to better understand conversations, most CaptionCall representatives use clear plastic face masks.

The CaptionCall service displays large, easy-to-read text of conversations on a CaptionCall phone or mobile device and is available at no cost to eligible customers. Delivery, installation, hands-on or remote training, and support is complimentary, thanks to the federally funded program that pays the total cost of service for people who need captions to use the telephone.

CaptionCall offers quick, accurate captioning. Its patented Silkscroll technology makes reading captions easier and allows for a more natural flow of conversation. Popular CaptionCall features include speakerphone, custom audio, and captioned phone messages, and the service is compatible with hearing aids and offers Bluetooth connectivity as well.

To apply for the CaptionCall phone or receive support for a self-guided, remote, or in-person installation, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say. Apps for iOS and Android are also available.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Press Contact

Ann Bardsley

CaptionCall

801-287-9400

abardsley@sorenson.com