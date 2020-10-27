MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a provider of global staffing and solutions, today announced that it is expanding its footprint in the burgeoning Canadian market by opening an office in downtown Toronto, Ontario.



This move cements DISYS’ commitment to playing a role in the forward momentum the Canadian market has seen in recent years and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the Banking/Financial Services, Technology, and Manufacturing sectors. DISYS is bringing its industry-leading expertise to organizations across the Canadian region providing an alternative for innovative, custom IT solutions to transform their operations.

“DISYS has been doing business in Canada since 2014 and the time has come to establish an on-ground presence in the highly attractive Canadian marketplace,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder and CEO of DISYS. “Having a physical location in a prestigious area of downtown Toronto will give us a level playing field with other companies in the staffing industry who have been operating in the Canadian landscape for many years. This expansion demonstrates our seriousness as a longevity partner, and will give our many U.S.-based clients who have Canadian operations the incentive to route staffing business to DISYS.”

DISYS is a nearly $500M global corporation that has 45 offices worldwide, and 25 years of domestic and international experience with over 250 Fortune 500 organizations. The company’s DNA is rooted in its core values of collaboration, respect, accountability, fairness and ingenuity to deliver unmatched levels of service to achieve client-defined results.

“Canada is an exceptionally viable market for DISYS, especially in the banking/financial, information technology and manufacturing sectors,” said Country Head, Canada Operations at DISYS, Sim Merekar. “Our growth vision in Canada is centered on investing in the local talent pools to meet rising demand, while delivering a multitude of benefits to our clients, including economies of scale, diffusion of best practices, corporate stability, reduced turnover, and shortening time-to-hire, for an unmatched value-added experience. This new presence gives DISYS a seat at the table and increases our recognition as a key player in the Canadian staffing marketspace. Double-digit growth is our goal.”

DISYS was recognized earlier this year by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the 100 top staffing leaders in North America.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global staffing and solutions firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.

