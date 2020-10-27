HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being an all-inclusive in nature, the Global Construction Management Software Market Research Report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. All the parameters involved in this report are studied and analysed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing gets missed out in the report. The market report is all-embracing and object-oriented which is structured with the combination of an admirable industry experience, innovative solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. A large scale Construction Management Software report is a great source of information for the major happenings and industry insights which is very important to thrive in this competitive age.



The Construction Management Software Report is prepared with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations which is conducted through social and opinion research. With this market report study, businesses can know about the key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is useful to take business to the highest level. These strategies range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, to acquisitions. This market research report is a definite solution to have exclusive market research data that anticipates business needs. Businesses can surely expect the reduced risk of failure with the Construction Management Software market research report.

NOTE: This report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19.

Global Construction Management Software Market Thorough Assessment:

Global Construction Management Software Market is expected to rise at annual rate of 8.70% in forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2027 with the factors like interoceptive issues which will acts as restraints for construction management software market.

Construction Management Software is a project management platform will help in planning, control and coordinating during the work to improve the performance of construction projects such as residential, industrial, commercial, institutional and environmental.

This report covers leading companies associated in the worldwide market:

BENTLEY SYSTEMS,

INCORPORATED

PlanGrid, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Sage Group plc;

Trimble Navigation Limited

Viewpoint, Inc.

Oracle

BrickControl.com

BuildStar Technologies, Inc.

Buildtools Inc

CATCloud.

e-Builder Inc,

eSUB Inc.

Jonas Construction Software Inc

Systemates, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Buildertrend

CMiC.

ConstructConnect

Odoo S.A.;

Among other domestic and global players.

Global Construction Management Software Market Description:

This report also provides detailed figures at which the Construction Management Software Market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. A separate section with industry key players is served in the report, which includes a detailed analysis of price, gross, revenue, product image, specifications, and company profiles. Relevant content examined and addressed in the study includes market size, competitive situation, and current and potential industry dynamics, market segments, business growth, and customer preferences. The study is segmented by component, application, vertical, and region.

Global Construction Management Software Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Construction Management Software to forecast the revenues and analyses the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type: With production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type.





With production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type. Based on Application: This report focuses on consumption, market share, and growth rate in each application.





This report focuses on consumption, market share, and growth rate in each application. Based on deployment: Construction management software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based.





Construction management software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. Construction management software has also been segmented on the basis of end users into builders and contractors, construction managers and engineers and architects.





into builders and contractors, construction managers and engineers and architects. Based on Geography: The global Construction Management Software Market studied across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of Covid-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Global Construction Management Software Market: Key Pointers

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth.

Estimation of market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

