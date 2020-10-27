OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that on Monday November 2nd, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss third quarter 2020 results. The financial results will be released the same day, November 2nd, 2020, after the market closes.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

