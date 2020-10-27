NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), Logiq (OTC: LGIQ), Peak Fintech (OTC: PKKFF) (CSE: PKK), and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY).



eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone: “A Clear Vision To Realize Enormous Untapped Potential of eBay.” https://bit.ly/3g3VUlw

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “China Fintech Revenues Ready to Explode” VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3mrzZIt

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) Daniel Zhang CEO: “Big Growth Opportunities in Cloud and Southeast Asia” https://bit.ly/3dZ8vXT

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential” VIDEO: https://bit.ly/31Ice7d





Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) Daniel Zhang CEO: “Big Growth Opportunities in Cloud and Southeast Asia”

In the latest earnings call, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang highlighted Alibaba Cloud and expansion in Southeast Asia as important new growth areas:

Cloud Opportunities: “...The pandemic is accelerating demand for cloud infrastructure and services. According to IDC's latest report, Alibaba Cloud maintained its position as the largest public cloud service provider in China, which is a testament to Alibaba Cloud's strengthening market leadership. In the June quarter, our cloud computing revenue grew 59% year-over-year in sectors such as Internet, financial services, consumer retail and public services. Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure as a service but also develops industry-specific technology and business solutions to address real-world application requirements for our customers...the China cloud market is going to be somewhere in the $15 billion to $20 billion total size range, and the U.S. market is about 8x that. So the China market is still at a very early stage...”

Southeast Asia Strategic Growth Priority: “...Southeast Asia market is our strategic priority for Alibaba's globalization strategy...The pandemic has significant impact on many Southeast Asian countries, and it has converted many consumers into online shoppers. We believe the increasing adoption of online shopping is beneficial for healthy growth of the region's e-commerce industry over the long term... And I think when we look at our Lazada's operation, we expect to build a more tech-driven, AI-driven sustainable business. Actually, today, in this market, the competition is very extensive, and the people invest and even certifies the buyers, sellers, even shipping fees and trying to get the short-term growth. But we strongly believe we need to build a long-term, sustainable business and so our advantage is, first is about Alibaba technology infrastructure and especially our experience and know-how and technologies in the AI and in the search and recommendation and the supply and demand match mechanism…”

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA)Q1 2021 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3dZ8vXT





Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

LGIQ's latest developments, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth with a run-rate of $40 million, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NYSE uplisting.









Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “China Fintech Revenues Ready to Explode”

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter's investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which serves connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. Joseph explained how Peak Fintech has already gained significant traction, generating over C$7.2 million revenue in Q 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months.



October 20 - PKKFF signed an exclusive agreement with the parent company of national consumer electronics distributor Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. ("BDC") to bring financing solutions to BDC's 60,000 online retail clients.

BDC is a wholesale distributor of consumer electronics whose online retail clients sell laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronic products on China's top three e-commerce portals: Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo. BDC's clients, who collectively sell about $50B worth of consumer electronics per year, will be able to have up to 90% of the price of the products they purchase from BDC financed. Peak typically earns service fees ranging from 1% to 3% of the value of the credit amounts it helps facilitate, and this represents a total market opportunity of up to $1.35B in annual revenue potential.







eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone: “A Clear Vision To Realize Enormous Untapped Potential of eBay.”

“…Consumer behavior is rapidly evolving, and this dynamic has been accelerated by COVID-19, contributing to a significant volume acceleration and new customer acquisition. This led to a very strong quarter, coming in ahead of the recently increased expectations we shared in early June...Volume was strong across most major markets in the Marketplaces business, growing 29%, our highest quarterly growth rate in 15 years. We also added approximately 8 million more buyers to bring the annual active buyer base to 182 million.”

“Our ambition to become the best global marketplace has been built with customers at the center, and an acknowledgment of the driving force of our success has always been and must continue to be our leadership in technology. This is why the entire team at eBay is rallying around three key priorities to execute on the vision: One, to build compelling next gen experiences for our enthusiasts. Second, is become the partner of choice for our sellers and third is to cultivate lifelong, trusted relationships with buyers. We plan to modernize and simplify the experience to drive more purchase frequency by leveraging AI teams to remove friction throughout the buying journey…We’re building up our capabilities in AI and data science and computer vision.”

“...We have a clear vision to realize the enormous untapped potential of eBay. This will be a multiyear process and will require investment but through a tech-led re-imagination, our plan is to become the best marketplace in the world for buyers and sellers.”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earnings call highlights available at: https://bit.ly/3g3VUlw





