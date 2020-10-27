SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor , provider of the industry’s most intelligent insurance product distribution platform, is pleased to announce that Breckenridge Insurance Services (Breckenridge) , a Texas-based wholesale managing general agent (MGA) that offers coverages for property and casualty (P&C) markets throughout the U.S., has selected the ClarionDoor MGA Hub (CD MGA Hub) to handle the company’s commercial general liability and property business.



Breckenridge, founded in 2009, specializes in program business and extensive offerings for P&C insurance sold through independent agents across the country. As the company continues to expand operations, a modern, digital distribution platform was needed to respond to the needs of an ever-changing marketplace.

“Evaluating pricing across all market options is extremely critical in today’s market conditions,” said Trevor Pierce, president of Breckenridge. “Obtaining pricing from multiple insurance companies can be very time consuming, especially with renewals, and our underwriters needed an interface that could streamline that entire process. This is one of the major reasons why we chose ClarionDoor.”

The CD MGA Hub is a technological breakthrough that enhances the MGA experience by utilizing a simple interface to connect MGAs with multiple insurance companies in real-time. Underwriters gain the advantage of instant market appetite, comparative carrier indications, and push-to-carrier capabilities which reduce the overall time involved in evaluating market pricing.

“We built the CD MGA Hub to provide those efficiencies that MGAs desperately need,” said Pat McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor. “On average, underwriters can spend hours evaluating price options from multiple carrier portals, and often, opportunities get missed. CD MGA Hub streamlines that entire process enabling underwriters to evaluate carrier options instantly. We are looking forward to delivering these kinds of underwriting and operational efficiencies for Breckenridge.”

Launched earlier this year, and with more than fifteen MGAs using the platform, ClarionDoor’s MGA Hub is changing MGA quoting processes. For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing at ClarionDoor , at spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com .

About Breckenridge Insurance Services (Breckenridge)

Breckenridge Insurance Services (Breckenridge) is a national wholesale insurance brokerage/MGA delivering top-rated, competitive commercial coverage solutions. With more than three decades of providing responsive counsel and risk management insights, Breckenridge has become a recognized leader and trusted partner to valued agents and coveted carrier partners internationally. With significant in-house contract binding authority and expert, award-winning brokers spanning nearly all property and casualty, workers’ compensation and professional liability risks, we offer collaborative, comprehensive solutions. As part of Breckenridge Insurance Group, the team has access to additional resources and expertise to help clients go further. For more information, please visit WWW.BRECKIS.COM .