New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Comic Relief US is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Youth Advisory Council, comprised of eight trail-blazing young leaders from across the US and around the world.
Over the next year, Council Members will work alongside Comic Relief US’s grantmaking team to inform the organization’s Red Nose Day grants portfolio across four pillars, ensuring children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered, with greater opportunities to thrive. In addition, each Council Member will receive a stipend, access to training and mentorship, shared learning opportunities with their peers, and the opportunity to co-develop a seed funding program for youth-led organizations. This new participatory grantmaking strategy further enhances Comic Relief US’s commitment to innovative approaches to achieve the organization’s mission of a just world free from poverty.
“Poverty is a complex and global issue. To address it effectively, we must account for the ways that gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, migrant status and other aspects of identity intersect and differentiate the experience of poverty across the globe,” said Lorelei Williams, Senior Vice President of Grants Programs, Comic Relief US. “In today’s increasingly globalized world, it is critical that the ideation of solutions to tackle poverty and the implementation of those solutions be done in an inclusive manner. The creation of the Youth Advisory Council enables Comic Relief US to engage with and learn from an incredible group of young leaders who have committed their lives to social change, while further enhancing the organization’s grants program.”
"Comic Relief US’s new Youth Advisory Council is just one of the ways that we are striving to bring new voices and fresh perspectives into our grantmaking as we build out our new impact strategy," said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US. “Young people are not passively waiting by to be the decision-makers of tomorrow, they are a powerful force, and creating extraordinary change right now, today. We’re thrilled to be welcoming eight amazing young leaders to our first-ever Youth Advisory Council, and I cannot wait to work with each one of them.”
