As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000019321 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 315,000,000 0

Settlement date 10/28/2020 10/28/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 99,152,963,000 41,068,319,842