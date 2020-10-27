As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23. October, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 25 0612RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000019321IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)315,000,0000
Settlement date10/28/202010/28/2020
Total outstanding (nominal)99,152,963,00041,068,319,842