SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced its Sierra Academy and Springall Academy will merge to form the Sierra School of San Diego (6460 Boulder Lake Avenue). Unifying the schools allows for enhanced programming for every student and stronger collaboration between teachers and therapists.

The Sierra School of San Diego is an educational program serving the academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of students grades 1–12 (aged 6-21), including, but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and other health impairments.

“Our schools were co-located for the past several years and the decision to unite the programs allows us to expand our services for every student, and deepen our commitment to serving these students and their families,” said Brandi Eagling, executive director at the Sierra School. “We are focused on meeting the individual needs of our students, including academics, behavior modifications, support services, and transition/ life planning services. With this change, our staff remain dedicated to ensuring our students achieve their full potential.”