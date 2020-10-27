SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Group Inc., a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way, today announced the company has been accepted to the Oculus ISV Program as a member to design and develop enterprise virtual reality solutions for Oculus products. The company was accepted into the Oculus ISV partner program shortly after working with Nestlé Purina to create a virtual reality experience for factory tours. The factory tour, where Nestlé Purina sales employees can experience immersive learning with the Oculus Quest VR headset, saved $100,000 in travel and lost productivity costs.



“Valence has been essential to our VR initiatives from consulting to ongoing discussions past final delivery, and now with Valence’s inclusion into the Oculus ISV Program, they are able to complete our VR ecosystem with Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and Facebook Digital Lab,” stated Gene Feldman, Training Manager at Nestlé Purina PetCare Company.

“We continue to invest in our augmented and virtual reality offerings and are thrilled to be working with Oculus and Nestlé Purina to further accelerate the adoption of immersive enterprise experiences,” said Bruce Slywka, Chief Revenue Officer at Valence Group. “As hardware platforms continue to advance and become both more affordable and more powerful, we expect to see an explosion of business use cases. Combine this trend with new technologies like 5G network capabilities and advancing artificial intelligence platforms, and you can see why the future of digital transformation is incredibly exciting.”

