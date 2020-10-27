HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to create natural and high-tech sanitizing innovations under the trusted CHI and BioSilk brand names, Farouk Systems Inc. is taking hair care to the next level by launching its new BioSilk Health + Beauty Antibacterial Hair Care Line.



After initially launching the Antibacterial Hand Soap and Antibacterial Lotion in August as part of BioSilks’s Health + Care division, the brand is now expanding its offerings to include an Antibacterial Shampoo, Rescue Moisturizing Conditioner and Hair & Body Mist, as well as a Trio Kit.

The Antibacterial Shampoo and Hair & Body Mist feature Benzalkonium Chloride (0.10%), an antimicrobial that rids your hair of 99.9% of germs, while the Rescue Moisturizing Conditioner is packed with essential nutrients to soothe and seal in moisture for silky, smooth hair. This trio, infused with lavender and natural Aloe vera, is designed to eliminate germs and bacteria while softening and replenishing your hair.

The new hair collection is available for purchase at www.chi.com .

BioSilk Antibacterial Shampoo - $15.99

Professionally formulated to be gentle enough for daily use, this shampoo rids hair and scalp of germs that cause dandruff and scalp issues while nourishing and replenishing with moisture to soothe and protect your hair.

Features:

Benzalkonium Chloride – 0.10% (Antimicrobial) to kill 99.9% of germs while removing dirt and grime.

of germs while removing dirt and grime. Gentle and moisturizing

Nourishes and conditions

Natural Aloe Vera packed with essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals and amino acids along with glycerin to soothe and seal in moisture for silky, smooth skin.

Formulated with Lavender essential oil to soothe and calm





BioSilk Rescue Moisturizing Conditioner - $15.99

Replenishes hair with rich moisture to soothe and nourish. Helps prevent dryness and damage, providing a smooth, silky feel.

Features:

Replenishes with moisture

Gentle and nourishing

Deeply conditions and softens

Natural Aloe Vera packed with essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals and amino acids along with glycerin to soothe and seal in moisture for silky, smooth skin.

Formulated with Lavender essential oil to soothe and calm





BioSilk Antibacterial Hair & Body Mist - $17.99

Professionally formulated to be gentle enough for daily use. Gently rids hair, scalp and body of germs while nourishing and replenishing with moisture to soothe and protect your whole body.

Features:

Benzalkonium Chloride – 0.10% (Antimicrobial) to kill 99.9% of germs while removing dirt and grime.

of germs while removing dirt and grime. Lightweight and refreshing with light scent

Lightly nourishes and conditions

Natural Aloe Vera packed with essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals and amino acids along with glycerin to soothe and seal in moisture for silky, smooth skin.

Formulated with Lavender essential oil to soothe and calm





BioSilk 9-1-1 Hair Rescue Kit - $39.99

Provides long-lasting antibacterial protection and moisture to nourish and defend hair from exposure to germs.

Includes:

BioSilk Antibacterial Shampoo

BioSilk Rescue Moisturizing Conditioner

BioSilk Antibacterial Hair & Body Mist





Where to Buy

The products are available for purchase at www.chi.com.

For more information, please visit www.chi.com

Get social with us @chihaircare & @biosilkhaircare



