Orange, CA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, was recently named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County. CBT ranks in at number 17 in the small employer category. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

This county-wide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

“Our focus is 'finding a better way' so year over year we strive to make this year better than the last,” said Andrea Jones, CBT Human Resources Manager. “When it comes to our employee’s extraordinary care, thought and capital are invested into creating a safe, supportive work environment. Our employees are what set us apart from our competitors and we place a very high value on that.”

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. And the second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking.

“It's a pleasure and an honor to be recognized by our employees and OCBJ as OCBJ Best Places to Work,” said Rob Schaeffer, CBT President. “CBT Core Values call out our priority for employee and customer satisfaction. We are who we are because of our terrific CBT family members. Each and every one of us are highly competent for positive outcome experiences while focused on the "Human Touch" to everything we do. Thank you again CBT'ers and OCBJ for this prestigious honor.”

The ranking of the winning organizations will be released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s October 26th issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOC.com or contact Jackie Miller at 877-455-2159.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Their digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO, to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, CBT delivers solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

CBT takes their tag line to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. They put people at the center of our process, products and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization, CBT is ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

