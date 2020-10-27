Communiqué de Presse

Paris, mardi 27 octobre 2020

Un tournant dans la trajectoire de performance du Groupe

La validation du modèle intégré dans le Data Marketing

Premier semestre 2020

Marge brute : 35,1 M€ en croissance de 8% proforma1

EBITDAr : des résultats en forte progression à 6 M€ (17,0% de la marge brute contre 4,3% au premier semestre 2019)

Troisième trimestre 2020

Activité soutenue, portée par la solide dynamique commerciale

Marge brute de 15,6 M€ (+3% proforma)

Perspectives

Accélération de la croissance attendue au quatrième trimestre

Révision à la hausse des objectifs 2020, marge d’EBITDAr >15% (vs >10%)

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – éligible PEA-PME) présente ses résultats consolidés au titre du premier semestre 2020 et sa marge brute du 3ème trimestre 2020.

Poursuite de la croissance en dépit de la crise sanitaire

Sur le premier semestre 2020, Artefact affiche une marge brute de 35,1 M€, en hausse de 8% en proforma. Cette progression constitue une performance remarquable compte tenu de l’impact de la baisse des investissements marketing dans plusieurs secteurs (tourisme, aérien, hospitalité, …). Artefact a fait la différence en affichant une solide croissance et en dégageant un niveau d’activité toujours élevé (stabilité de la marge brute au second trimestre après un premier trimestre en progression de 17%).

Cette progression est d’abord l’illustration de la transformation opérée avec succès par le Groupe, avec une nouvelle organisation en place, des offres reconfigurées à forte valeur ajoutée et des positions géographiques établies sur les marchés stratégiques européens et asiatiques.

Cette dynamique est portée par l’accélération de la transformation digitale des Marques. Cet enjeu est devenu prioritaire, en particulier avec le fort développement du e-commerce pendant la crise. Il va s’imposer comme un accélérateur durable qui viendra soutenir la croissance future.

Grâce à la force de ses expertises data marketing permettant d’apporter aux marques un accès direct au consommateur, Artefact est ainsi prêt à accélérer en profitant des opportunités considérables offertes par cette évolution structurelle du marché.

L’amélioration de la profitabilité se matérialise au premier semestre

Le Conseil d’Administration s’est réuni le 21 octobre 2020 afin d’arrêter les comptes du Groupe pour le premier semestre 2020.

en M€ - Données non auditées S1 2020 S1 2019 proforma Marge brute 35,1 32,5 Charges de personnel (25,1) (25,0) Charges externes, autres produits et charges opérationnelles (4,0) (6,1) EBITDAr2 6,0 1,4 Marge EBITDAr / Marge brute 17,0% 4,3% EBITDA 6,5 1,0 Dotation aux amortissements et provisions (2,0) (1,9) Autres produits et charges non courants (0,7) (0,5) Résultat opérationnel 3,7 (1,5) Résultat financier net (0,5) (0,5) Impôts (0,6) (0,4) Résultat net des activités poursuivies 2,6 (2,3) Résultat net des activités abandonnées (0,5) (0,6) Intérêts minoritaires (0,1) (0,0) RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE 2,0 (2,9)

Les deux années d’investissements nécessaires à la transformation du Groupe commencent aujourd’hui à porter leurs fruits avec des résultats en forte progression.

Au-delà du recentrage géographique sur les zones à fort potentiel et la fin des travaux de structuration des fonctions support, trois leviers sont au cœur de cette performance :

Installation d’une Marque forte dans l’ensemble des géographies ;

Recrutement des équipes Conseil pour définir et commercialiser la nouvelle offre ;

Structuration des équipes data pour construire une bibliothèque d’algorithmes et d’outils.

Dans ce contexte, l’EBITDAr est multiplié par quatre à 6,0 M€ contre 1,4 M€ au premier semestre 2019. Il représente 17,0% de la marge brute proforma de la période contre 4,3% au premier semestre 2019. Cette nette progression est liée principalement à la croissance de la marge brute et la bonne tenue des charges opérationnelles sur la période.

Ainsi, les charges de personnel sont stables à 25,1 M€ et représentent 71,5% de la marge brute totale contre 76,9% au premier semestre 2019. Cette stabilité illustre l’optimisation opérée sur les effectifs des fonctions support, les équipes facturables dédiées au développement et à la fidélisation du portefeuille clients étant quant à elles, en progression sur la période.

Cette évolution est parfaitement conforme avec l’objectif de progression de la marge brute à un rythme nettement supérieur à la masse salariale.

Les charges externes ont diminué de 2,1 M€ sur le semestre pour atteindre 4,0 M€, traduisant la fin des investissements réalisés ces deux dernières années pour structurer la Marque et les process désormais installés au sein du Groupe.

L’ensemble des territoires du Groupe contribue à la progression des résultats du semestre :

En France, premier pays du Groupe, l’EBITDAr progresse de 109% par rapport au premier semestre 2019. Il s’établit à 4,6 M€, représentant 26,3% de la marge brute de la période rejoignant les meilleurs comparables du secteur.

Dans le Reste de l’Europe et les Autres Marchés, l’amélioration des résultats est également au rendez-vous dans la totalité des pays. Ces deux zones deviennent ainsi chacune contributrices avec un EBITDAr de 1,3 M€, en progression de 2,1M€.

Après prise en compte des impacts IFRS2, IFRS 3R et IFRS16, l’EBITDA s’établit à 6,5 M€ en progression de 5,5 M€. Le résultat opérationnel est positif à hauteur de 3,7 M€, contre une perte opérationnelle de 1,5 M€ au 1er semestre 2019.

Au total, le résultat net part du Groupe ressort en nette amélioration pour s’établir à 2,0 M€ contre une perte de 2,9 M€ en 2019.

Au 30 juin, Artefact peut compter sur une trésorerie de 18,4 M€, contre 14,7 M€ à fin décembre 2019, grâce notamment à un PGE de 6 M€ obtenu ce semestre.

Une activité soutenue et en croissance au troisième trimestre

Publié Proforma Publié Marge brute en M€ T3 2020 T3 2019 Variation T3 2019 France 7,4 5,9 26% 5,9 Reste de l’Europe 4,9 5,5 -10% 5,9 Autres Marchés* 3,3 3,8 -13% 3,8 TOTAL 15 ,6 15,1 +3% 15,6

Données non auditées

* Les « Autres marchés » intègrent la zone Asie Pacifique - MENA et le Brésil

Le second semestre s’est ouvert sur un troisième trimestre en croissance et une solide dynamique commerciale qui devrait s’accélérer au cours des prochains mois. Ainsi, après un premier trimestre en hausse de 17% et un second trimestre stable, la marge brute proforma de la période affiche une hausse de 3% à 15,6 M€,

La France est au cœur de cette progression avec un troisième trimestre en hausse de +26% à 7,4 M€. Sur le reste de l’Europe, l’amélioration est au rendez-vous avec un repli de la marge brute proforma limité à 10% (à 4,9 M€) à comparer à la baisse de 18% enregistrée sur l’ensemble du premier semestre.

Les Autres Marchés sont en repli de 13% à 3,3 M€, principalement en raison d’un effet de base important et de la perte d’un client en Chine dans le secteur du Duty Free, logiquement impacté par les restrictions sur les voyages aériens. Cette situation conjoncturelle ne remet toutefois pas en question la dynamique de ces marchés qui affichaient une progression de 40% de la marge brute au premier semestre.

Des atouts décisifs pour la transformation engagée par les Marques

Artefact est maintenant en ordre de marche pour accélérer grâce à un modèle unique ancré sur quatre atouts décisifs :

- Des solutions innovantes centrées sur la valorisation de la data

Face à une concurrence encore largement représentée par des spécialistes issus du monde du conseil ou de la publicité, Artefact intègre des expertises uniques (technologie, IA /traitement de la donnée, créativité et marketing digital…) déployées sur trois offres qui constituent des atouts concurrentiels décisifs : Data Consulting (conseil en transformation Data), Data Marketing (accompagnement des départements marketing dans l’adoption des nouveaux outils data) et Digital Activation (conseil et exécution de campagnes publicitaires digitales).

- Une focalisation sur les enjeux consommateurs prioritaires des grandes Marques

Fort de ce positionnement, Artefact peut désormais focaliser sa dynamique de développement en direction des grandes marques, le plus souvent mondiales. Des relations historiques ont déjà été bâties avec nombre de ces acteurs, qui doivent aujourd’hui repenser leur modèle de conquête et de fidélisation en mettant désormais au cœur de leurs priorités, la connaissance et l’accès direct au consommateur. Signe de l’importance de ces enjeux pour les grandes marques, le Groupe compte désormais 15 clients, générant chacun plus de 1M€ de marge brute par an. Le potentiel d’extension du champ d’intervention auprès de ces partenaires et les opportunités de développement de nouvelles références sont considérables, comme l’illustre la forte progression du pipe commercial qui viendra porter la croissance dès les prochains mois.

- Une couverture géographique mondiale recentrée sur les territoires à fort potentiel

Après le recentrage opéré au cours des derniers mois, Artefact concentre aujourd’hui ses efforts sur deux zones géographiques à fort potentiel.

En Europe, Artefact bénéficie d’un ancrage fort en France, siège de nombreuses marques mondiales dans le domaine du luxe et de la grande consommation. Sur les autres pays, le déploiement du modèle est désormais largement avancé, offrant également de solides perspectives de croissance.

En Asie, Artefact figure aujourd’hui parmi les seuls acteurs ayant réussi à s’imposer de manière durable et significative. Cette position, sur un marché stratégique pour les marques locales et internationales, s’est encore récemment illustrée avec la certification obtenue auprès d’Alibaba, pour devenir prestataire de services de Brand Databank, la banque de données sur les consommateurs de l’écosystème du géant chinois de l’e-commerce. Artefact est ainsi la première agence de data marketing à recevoir cette certification offrant un potentiel important avec les marques opérant dans l’écosystème d’Alibaba.

- Une marque aujourd’hui établie et internationale, une capacité démontrée à attirer les meilleurs talents

Dernier atout : la capacité d’Artefact à attirer les meilleurs talents, sur un marché où les expertises dans les domaines de la Data et de l’IA sont activement disputées. Grâce aux efforts engagés au cours des deux dernières années, la marque bénéficie aujourd’hui d’un rayonnement qui lui permet de relever ce défi comme l’illustre les 107 recrutements opérés au cours du semestre sur des profils de haut niveau dans le conseil, l’ingénierie ou la data.

Accélération de la croissance attendue au quatrième trimestre

Révision à la hausse de l’objectif annuel de marge d’EBITDAr

Fort de ces atouts, Artefact aborde les prochains mois avec confiance. La dynamique commerciale observée au troisième trimestre devrait s’intensifier avec une accélération de la croissance attendue au quatrième trimestre.

Ces perspectives d’activité favorables devraient s’accompagner d’une forte progression des résultats dans le prolongement des performances dégagées au premier semestre. Dans ce contexte, Artefact révise à la hausse son objectif de marge d’EBITDAr annuel. Le Groupe est ainsi confiant dans sa capacité à afficher un taux de marge d’EBITDAr 2020 supérieur à 15% (pour un objectif initial fixé à plus de 10% en juillet).

Fort d’un modèle qui commence à prendre sa mesure dans la croissance et la profitabilité, Artefact est ainsi engagé dans une trajectoire de performance durable qui doit lui permettre de s’imposer rapidement aux premiers rangs des acteurs internationaux du data marketing.

Pour atteindre cette ambition, Artefact pourra continuer à s'appuyer sur une situation financière toujours solide.

Jeudi 28 janvier 2021





Marge brute de l’exercice 2020

A propos d’Artefact I artefact.com

Artefact est une nouvelle génération de société de conseils et services data-driven transformant la donnée en valeur ajoutée et en impact commercial pour ses clients. Fortement implantée sur de grands marchés mondiaux (France, Allemagne, Royaume-Uni, Asie, Dubaï), Artefact intervient auprès d’un large portefeuille de plus de 300 clients intégrant de nombreux leaders mondiaux comme Samsung, Danone, L'Oréal et Sanofi. S’appuyant sur l'exploitation et l'analyse de la donnée, les activités du Groupe sont structurées en 3 grandes offres : Data Consulting, Data Marketing et Digital Activation. Artefact est cotée sur le marché Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN : FR0000079683).

Communication Financière Contact Presse ARTEFACT

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 40 40 27 00

investor-relations@artefact.com ACTIFIN

Stéphane Ruiz / Simon Derbanne

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

1 Données proforma issues du retraitement après cessions et fermetures de bureaux intervenus dans les Pays Nordiques et en Italie.







2 EBITDAr : EBITDA retraité de l’impact IFRS2 des attributions d’actions gratuites et émissions d’actions de préférence, l’impact IFRS 3R lié aux rémunérations pour services postérieurs aux acquisitions ainsi que l’impact IFRS 16 lié au retraitement des charges de loyers. La Société a ainsi choisi de présenter un EBITDA retraité afin de mieux refléter sa performance opérationnelle, indépendamment de sa politique d’attraction et de rétention des talents ainsi que des modalités d’acquisitions dans le cadre de sa politique de croissance externe.







Press Release

Paris, 27 October 2020

A turning point in the Group performance trajectory

Success of the integrated model in Data Marketing

First-half 2020

Gross margin: €35.1m, up 8% proforma1

EBITDAr: strong growth in results at €6m (17.0% of growth margin compared with 4.3% in H1 2019)

Q3 2020

Sustained activity driven by solid sales momentum

Gross margin of €15.6m (+3% proforma)

Outlook

Growth expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter

Upwards revision to FY20 guidance, EBITDAr margin > 15% (vs. > 10%)

Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME) has released its consolidated results for first-half 2020 and its gross margin for third-quarter 2020.

Continued growth despite the health crisis

Artefact posted a gross margin of €35.1m in first-half 2020, up 8% in pro forma terms. The increase stands as a remarkable performance given the impact of the contraction in marketing investments in several sectors (including tourism, air transport and hospitality). Artefact made the difference by achieving solid growth and maintaining a high level of business activity (gross margin was stable in the second quarter after a 17% increase in the first).

The increase is first and foremost an illustration of the Group’s successful transformation, with the implementation of a new organisation system, reconfigured offers delivering strong added value, and established geographical positions on the strategic European and Asian markets.

The momentum is driven by the acceleration in the digital transformation of the Brands. This has become a priority issue, particularly with the strong growth in e-commerce during the crisis. It is set to become a long-term performance accelerator that will sustain future growth.

Through its powerful expertise in data marketing, which provides brands with direct access to consumers, Artefact is ready to accelerate by taking advantage of the considerable opportunities offered by the structural change in the market.

Improved profitability in the first half

On 21 October 2020, the Board of Directors approved the Group's financial statements for the first half of 2020.

in €m - unaudited data H1 2020 H1 2019

pro forma Gross margin 35.1 32.5 Employee expense (25.1) (25.0) Other operating expense (4.0) (6.1) EBITDAr2 6.0 1.4 EBITDAr margin / Gross margin 17.0% 4.3% EBITDA 6.5 1.0 Amortization and depreciation (2.0) (1.9) Other non-operating income (0.7) (0.5) Operating income 3.7 (1.5) Net financial income (0.5) (0.5) Tax expense (0.6) (0.4) Net income from continuing operations 2.6 (2.3) Net income from discontinued operations (0.5) (0.6) Non-controlling interests (0.1) (0.0) GROUP NET INCOME 2.0 (2.9)

The two years of investments necessary to the Group transformation are now beginning to bear fruit, with a sharp increase in results.

In addition to the geographical refocus on high-potential regions and the completion of the structuring of the support functions, this performance results from three key drivers:

the establishment of a strong brand across all geographies;

the recruitment of Consulting teams to establish and market the new offering;

the structuring of the data teams to build a library of algorithms and tools.

As a result, EBITDAr quadrupled to €6.0m, compared with €1.4m in first-half 2019. It accounted for 17.0% of pro forma gross margin for the period, versus 4.3% in first-half 2019. This sharp increase results mainly from the growth in gross margin and control on operating expenses over the period.

Personnel expenses were stable at €25.1m, representing 71.5% of total gross margin, compared with 76.9% in first-half 2019. This stability reflects the optimisation of the workforce in support functions, with the billable teams working on the development and loyalty of the customer portfolio having grown over the period.

This trend is entirely consistent with the objective to increase gross margin at a substantially superior pace to payroll.

Other operating expenses fell €2.1m in the first half to €4.0m, reflecting the end of the investments made over the last two years to structure the Brand and the processes now established at the Group.

All the Group’s regions contributed to the growth in results in the first half:

In France, the Group’s leading country, EBITDAr increased 109% on first-half 2019. It came out at €4.6m, representing 26.3% of the gross margin for the period and rivalling the best levels in the sector.

Results also improved in all the countries in the Rest of Europe and Other Markets. The two regions thus both became contributors, with EBITDAr of €1.3m, up €2.1m.

Factoring in IFRS 2, IFRS 3R and IFRS 16 impacts, EBITDA totalled €6.5m, up €5.5m. Operating income was positive at €3.7m, compared with an operating loss of €1.5m in first-half 2019.

Overall, Group net income improved considerably, amounting to €2.0m compared with a loss of €2.9m in 2019.

Artefact can rely on a cash position at end-June 2020 of €18.4m (compared with €14.7m at end-December 2019), particularly through a state-guaranteed loan (PGE) of €6m obtained during the period.





Brisk and growing activity in the third quarter

Reported Pro forma Reported Gross margin in €m Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2019 France 7.4 5.9 26% 5.9 Rest of Europe 4.9 5.5 -10% 5.9 Other Markets* 3.3 3.8 -13% 3.8 TOTAL 15.6 15.1 +3% 15.6

Unaudited data

* “Other Markets” comprises the Asia Pacific - MENA region and Brazil.

The second half opened with a third quarter featuring growth and solid sales momentum, which is expected to accelerate in the coming months. After a 17% increase in the first quarter and a stable second quarter, pro forma gross margin rose 3% to €15.6m in the third quarter.

France was central to this growth, with a third-quarter increase of 26% to €7.4m. The Rest of Europe also posted an improvement, with a limited 10% contraction in pro forma gross margin (to €4.9m), compared with an 18% contraction for the entire first half.

Other Markets were down 13% to €3.3m, owing primarily to the considerable base effect and the loss of a customer in China in the duty-free sector, which was logically impacted by air travel restrictions. But this economic situation does not call into question the momentum of these markets, which delivered a 40% increase in gross margin in the first half.

Key assets for the transformation initiated by the Brands

Artefact is now in a position to accelerate thanks to a unique model underpinned by four key assets:

- Innovative solutions focused on the use of data

With the competition still largely represented by specialists from the consultancy or advertising sectors, Artefact boasts unique expertise (in technology, artificial intelligence, data processing, creativity and digital marketing) rolled out through three offers that constitute decisive competitive strengths: Data Consulting (data transformation consulting), Data Marketing (supporting marketing departments in the adoption of new data tools), and Digital Activation (consulting and execution of digital ad campaigns).

- Focus on the priority consumer challenges of large brands

Thanks to this positioning, Artefact can now focus its growth momentum on large brands, most of them global. It has already built long-standing relations with many of these players, which today are forced to revise their model for attracting and gaining the loyalty of customers by making consumer knowledge and direct access a core priority. As an indication of the importance of these issues for large brands, the Group now has 15 clients generating a gross margin of over €1m each. The potential for extending the scope of intervention with these partners and the opportunities for gaining new clients are considerable, as illustrated by the strong growth in the sales pipeline that will bolster growth in the coming months.

- Global geographical coverage refocused on high-potential regions

Following the refocusing made in the last few months, Artefact is now concentrating its efforts on two high-potential geographical regions.

In Europe, Artefact benefits from a strong foothold in France, where numerous luxury and consumer brands are headquartered. In the other countries, the implementation of the model is now at a considerably advanced stage, also offering solid growth prospects.

In Asia, Artefact today ranks as one of the few players to have established a lasting and significant position. In a strategic market for local and international brands, this position was illustrated once again recently with the certification obtained from Alibaba to become a service provider of Brand Databank, the database on consumers in the ecosystem of the Chinese e-commerce giant. Artefact is the first data marketing agency to obtain this certification, which offers major potential with brands operating in the Alibaba ecosystem.

- An established and international brand with a proven ability for attracting the best talents

Artefact’s final advantage is its ability to attract the best talents in a market where expertise in the fields of data and artificial intelligence is actively contested. Thanks to the efforts rolled out in the last two years, the brand now has a reach enabling it to meet this challenge, as shown in the 107 recruitments made in the first half concerning high-level profiles in consulting, engineering and data.

Growth expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter

Upward revision to annual guidance on EBITDAr margin

Armed with these assets, Artefact is approaching the coming months with confidence. The sales momentum achieved in the third quarter is expected to intensify, with accelerated growth expected in the fourth quarter.

This favourable business outlook should be accompanied by a strong increase in results, following on from the performance generated in the first half. Consequently, Artefact is making an upward revision to its annual guidance on EBITDAr margin. The group is confident in its ability to achieve a 2020 EBITDAr margin of over 15% (compared with an initial objective in July of over 10%).

With a business model that is beginning to take full effect in terms of growth and profitability, Artefact is committed to a sustainable performance trajectory enabling it to rapidly take its place among the leading international players in data marketing.

To achieve that goal, Artefact can continue to count on a solid financial situation.

Thursday 28 January 2021





FY20 Gross margin

About Artefact artefact.com

Artefact is a next-generation data-driven consulting and services firm, transforming data into value and business impact for its clients. With a broad presence in the world's main markets (France, Germany, the UK, Asia, Dubai), Artefact serves a large portfolio of more than 300 clients, including a host of world leaders, such as Samsung, Danone, L’Oréal and Sanofi. The Group has three main service offerings, leveraging its data mining and data analysis capacities: Data Consulting, Data Marketing and Digital Activation. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).

Financial Communication Press Contact ARTEFACT

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 40 40 27 00

investor-relations@artefact.com ACTIFIN

Stéphane Ruiz / Simon Derbanne

Tel. 00 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

1 Proforma data after restatement for office disposals and closures in the Nordic countries, Spain and Italy.







2 EBITDAr: EBITDA restated for the IFRS 2 impact of free share awards and issuance of preference shares, as well as the IFRS 3R impact associated with remuneration for post-combination services and that of IFRS 16 relating to adjustment for lease payments. The Company decided to present restated EBITDA to better reflect its operating performance, independently from its policy for attracting and retaining talent and the acquisition terms and conditions set out in its acquisitions growth policy.











