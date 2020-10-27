Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the true marks of someone's expertise, skill, and experience is not simply their ability to do something well, but to help others also do it well. Over the years, Nsenzi Salasini has become one of the world’s best digital marketing & advertising experts.



After college Nsenzi went on to work in the corporate world, where he worked with various professionals and businesses. There, he learned the importance of critical thinking, problem solving, and innovation.



He knew he wanted to do more, so he took the leap and started his own business from his mother's basement. With no partners, investors, or outside funding, Nsenzi had to rely on working smart and thinking outside the box to succeed. Rather than giving up when he experienced failure, he defied the odds and used his experiences as learning opportunities that would propel him to the position he is in today.



Today, Nsenzi’s organization has worked with and helped thousands of people leverage digital advertising to market, monetize, and build their business online. His achievements have led him to become one of the leading go-to options for business owners and entrepreneurs around digital strategy, paid advertising, and monetization.



Nsenzi explains, “If you want to excel at something, failure is inevitable. The sooner you change your relationship with failure and embrace it as a part of your journey, the better off you’ll be in the long run.”



When asked what major roadblocks stop emerging business owners from hitting their potential, Nsenzi narrowed it down to 3 key points: Relying on their friends & family referral network for new business, a lack of strategy after they exhaust their referral network, and not knowing the right resources and tools available for growth.



As the digital landscape changes and marketing online becomes mandatory to see growth, Nsenzi is putting his attention on helping people overcome those roadblocks by teaching them the necessary skills, the foundation, and framework to maximize their growth and achieve their entrepreneurial potential.



“It starts with the foundation in which people are taught how to promote & build their business,” Nsenzi says. “I’m not against college, however when it comes to teaching entrepreneurs how to effectively go out and attract customers in today's digital age, the traditional college curriculum just can’t keep up. These platforms change way too fast.”



His passion to help others change their economic situation led Nsenzi to start his virtual marketing accelerator program. Inside the online program, Nsenzi focuses on training business owners & entrepreneurs of all ages the most up to date strategies on how to use digital advertising to attract customers and build their business. The program is designed for entrepreneurs & business owners who struggle to acquire customers and for those who want to learn how to use digital advertising to attract customers.



Nsenzi’s goal is to continue to help as many people as possible move away from ineffective and outdated growth methods. Teaching and empowering them with the necessary skills to build the business of their dreams and take control of their economic future.



If you want to learn more about Nsenzi and his customer acquisition programs visit the company website.



You can also connect with Nsenzi on social media here: Instagram and Facebook

Contact:

Amanda Frank

The Instant Advantage

amanda@theinstantadvantage.com











