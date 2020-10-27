SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.



First American Financial (FAF) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit centers on the accuracy of First American’s statements about the company’s data protection practices and procedures.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about First American’s basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data and its heightened risk of cybersecurity failure resulting from its automation and efficiency initiatives which First American touted as giving it a distinct competitive advantage.

According to the lawsuit, investors began to learn the truth on May 24, 2019 when KrebsOnSecurity.com, a noted cybersecurity blog, reported First American leaked hundreds of millions of title insurance records. KrebsOnSecurity reportedly confirmed a tip from a real estate developer and found that First American’s website exposed approximately 885 million files, many of which are records of wire transactions with bank account numbers and other personal data.

Then, on Oct. 22, 2020, First American disclosed it received a Wells Notice from the SEC informing the company that the SEC’s enforcement staff determined to recommend the SEC file an enforcement action against the company related to its disclosures of, and controls for-, the aforementioned leak.

These events drove the price of First American shares sharply lower.

