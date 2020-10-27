Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently celebrated the opening of its new 20,000-square-foot Rx To Go facility in Fort Myers, Fla. The new facility at 14543 Global Parkway, Suite 100, Fort Myers, Fla. 33913 is an expansion and enhancement of a previous location.

Rx To Go is a specialty oral oncolytic pharmacy which supports the nearly 500 FCS physicians and advanced practice providers statewide. The new facility is equipped with updated technologies such as digital screens and focus boards for metric testing, LED lighting through the entire building, a ductless VRF HVAC system and a full building generator.

Oral anti-cancer medications currently comprise 25 percent to 35 percent of the oncology treatments provided to patients. Rx To Go has ready access to 99 percent of the available oral oncolytic medications and can quickly dispense them directly to patient homes. FCS dispenses an average of 70,000 prescriptions each year. Pharmacists and support staff are available 24/7 to provide education and one-on-one counseling to ensure patients are compliant with their medications and to monitor for any potential side effects.

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “To ensure quality, safety and optimal clinical outcomes, a close partnership among physicians, pharmacists and patients is essential. Our centralized pharmacy enables just that. Our Rx To Go team has immediate, round-the-clock access to patient records and can communicate real-time with physicians and clinics. This expansion and the addition of new technologies will further enhance our ability to provide world-class care.”

“Because it is part of FCS, there are many advantages for our patients who use Rx To Go. Those who are able to take oral therapies have the convenient option to receive their treatments directly at their homes,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

“Our team consists of 100 members, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and support staff, who work tirelessly to provide exceptional world-class cancer care,” said FCS Vice President of Pharmacy Ray Bailey, RPh. “In addition, our team assists patients with navigating insurance requirements and copays and can make connections to financial assistance if needed.”

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com