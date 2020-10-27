SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended September 26, 2020.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $123.2 million, up 17% from $105.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. The increase in revenue was due to the successful ramp of new customer programs and increased demand from existing customers. However, partially offsetting the increase in revenue during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company’s revenue was constrained by labor shortages at its facilities in Juarez due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company incurred additional costs caused by the COVID-19 crisis totaling approximately $1.4 million or $0.10 per share. These expenses are related to increased compensation at the Company’s Juarez facility in order to reduce turnover of available employees, as well as preventative measures and equipment for employees at all of its facilities in the US, Mexico, China and Vietnam.

The pandemic’s adverse impact on revenue and expenses also reduced the Company’s margins. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, gross margin was 8.1% and operating margin was 2.3%, compared to gross margin of 8.8% and an operating margin of 2.4%, in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $1.7 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $1.6 million or $0.14 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

“We’re pleased with the successful launch of new programs, rebounding customer demand and our strong revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are ramping recent program wins and, while some of our legacy customers continued to have reduced demand due to the pandemic and related economic slowdown, several have increased demand during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, including programs for healthcare, industrial controls, and telecommunications. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we won new programs involving audio and video editing systems, indoor air quality, utility meters, warehouse management, and automation technologies.”

“Moving into the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the COVID-19 crisis continues to present macroeconomic uncertainty and multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. We remain focused on protecting the health of all of our employees by adhering to current health guidelines, as well as increasing retention of available employees. We expect continued strong revenue growth in the second quarter and continue to invest in new capacity to prepare for long-term growth.”  

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Key Tronic expects to report revenue of approximately $125 million to $135 million, and earnings of approximately $0.15 to $0.25 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Key Tronic is working closely with its customers, key suppliers and employees to minimize the impact of the continued global pandemic. While the Company’s facilities in the US, Mexico, China and Vietnam are currently operating and rigorously following current health guidelines, uncertainty as to the possibility of future temporary closures, customer demand and costs, and future supply chain disruptions during the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment could significantly impact operations in coming periods. Due to the heightened risks associated with the above, we may issue updated guidance during the upcoming quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such word as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2021, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.


KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019
Net sales$123,207  $105,285 
Cost of sales113,192  96,012 
Gross profit10,015  9,273 
Research, development and engineering expenses2,245  1,660 
Selling, general and administrative expenses4,974  5,074 
Total operating expenses7,219  6,734 
Operating income2,796  2,539 
Interest expense, net681  710 
Income before income taxes2,115  1,829 
Income tax provision396  277 
Net income$1,719  $1,552 
Net income per share — Basic$0.16  $0.14 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic10,760  10,760 
Net income per share — Diluted$0.16  $0.14 
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted11,040  10,805 
      

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 September 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,471  $553 
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $609 and $60991,563  86,123 
Contract assets24,458  23,753 
Inventories, net119,791  115,020 
Other18,782  17,315 
Total current assets256,065  242,764 
Property, plant and equipment, net33,316  31,764 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net16,370  17,568 
Other assets:   
Deferred income tax asset9,632  10,178 
Other2,429  2,587 
Total other assets12,061  12,765 
Total assets$317,812  $304,861 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$79,146  $80,204 
Accrued compensation and vacation7,641  10,428 
Current portion of debt, net906  7,508 
Other13,957  14,079 
Total current liabilities101,650  112,219 
Long-term liabilities:   
Term loans4,021  3,258 
Revolving loan79,539  60,094 
Operating lease liabilities11,502  12,624 
Deferred income tax liability232  234 
Other long-term obligations1,386  875 
Total long-term liabilities96,680  77,085 
Total liabilities198,330  189,304 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,760 and 10,760 shares, respectively47,009  46,946 
Retained earnings71,830  70,111 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)643  (1,500)
Total shareholders’ equity119,482  115,557 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$317,812  $304,861 
        

